Raiders labeled as a team that needs to rebuild (but their talent says otherwise)

The Las Vegas Raiders have undergone plenty of changes this offseason, starting with the hiring of Pete Carroll and John Spytek as head coach and general manager. The duo almost entirely overhauled the defense as all of last season's Week 1 starting linebackers and defensive backs are no longer with the franchise.

Meanwhile, there was also a focus on improving an offense that was one of the worst in the league despite having two 1,000-yard pass catchers. Las Vegas traded for quarterback Geno Smith while using the sixth overall pick to draft running back Ashton Jeanty.

While Smith turns 35 years old in October, he represents a clear upgrade over Gardner Minshew, Aidan O'Connell and Desmond Ridder, all of whom started for the Raiders in 2024. Since re-entering a starting role in 2022, Las Vegas' new quarterback ranks fourth in passing yards and completion percentage and eighth in passing touchdowns despite missing two games.

Despite clearly improving the roster, particularly at the game's most important position, the Raiders were recently listed as a team that needs to rebuild.

Raiders listed as a team that needs to rebuild despite roster overhaul

Carroll, who will turn 74 in September, has not been shy about the fact that he has no plans to rebuild, which makes perfect sense when considering his age. The win-now move to acquire Geno Smith rather than draft and develop a quarterback further backed those plans.

Despite the organization making its plans clear, Gary Davenport of Bleacher Report believes the Raiders would be better off rebuilding.

"At the risk of angering Raider Nation, this is a team that is still a year away—especially in an AFC West that put three teams in the playoffs last season. To be clear, the Raiders aren’t as far out as some of the teams in this column—there are some foundational pieces on both sides of the ball in the likes of tight end Brock Bowers and edge-rusher Maxx Crosby," Davenport wrote. "But the Raiders have a below-average offensive line. The wide receivers aren’t exactly an imposing lot. Linebacker and the defensive backfield are legitimate question marks. This season should be as much about figuring out which needs the team will have to address in 2026 as trying to make the playoffs in 2025. And if the Raiders finish anywhere but last place in the AFC West this season, it will be a step in the right direction."

Davenport makes some solid points as the AFC West should once again be among the best divisions in the NFL. Furthermore, the starting offensive line looked very good against the San Francisco 49ers in Week 2 of the preseason; however, they do have more to prove.

The wide receiver room could certainly use another player emerging, but the Raiders were one of just two teams to have two 1,000-yard pass catchers, the other being the 15-win Detroit Lions. The linebacker room has also looked solid; however, the secondary has left plenty to be desired.

More importantly, the idea of a rebuild is not one Las Vegas should entertain because most of their best assets are either very young and on rookie deals or contributors at key positions. Furthermore, the franchise's projected 53-man roster is one of the youngest in the league.

Establishing a winning culture, especially for this organization, should be prioritized. Since reaching the Super Bowl in the 2002 season, the Raiders have had just two winning seasons. Their 128-228 record over that span is second only to the Cleveland Browns.

Las Vegas is too talented to wind up with the top overall pick and does not have a young quarterback on the roster who is talented enough to challenge Smith for the starting job. The idea of a rebuild is one that shouldn't, and, rightfully, won't, be considered by the front office.

