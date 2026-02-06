Raiders land standout OT and swap RBs with division rival in 2025 redraft

The Las Vegas Raiders had plenty of issues in 2025, most notably on the offensive side of the ball. The offensive line was a major cause for those problems, as the team led the league in sacks allowed while ranking last in scoring offense, total yards, rushing yards, and rushing touchdowns.

Throughout the season, which ended with a 3-14 record and head coach Pete Carroll being fired after just one year, questions persisted about whether the Raiders made the right call drafting Ashton Jeanty sixth overall in the 2025 NFL Draft.

While the running back had a strong overall rookie season, finishing with 975 rushing yards, 55 receptions for 346 yards, and ten total touchdowns, Las Vegas' roster was filled with holes, particularly at what most would consider to be more important positions than running back.

Las Vegas' offensive line was the league's worst unit, leading most analysts to claim that the Raiders made the wrong choice in taking Jeanty. A recent 2025 redraft suggested that Las Vegas should pass on Jeanty for an offensive tackle, while landing a different running back in the second round.

Raiders roster would look much different according to this 2025 redraft

The 2025 season is practically behind us, as just one more game, Super Bowl LX, is left to be played. While the Raiders will have a much different look in 2026, a recent redraft suggested that the team should have gone a different route during last April's draft.

ESPN's NFL Nation reporters conducted a redraft of the first two rounds of the 2025 NFL Draft, with New York Jets offensive tackle Armand Membou landing in Las Vegas with the sixth overall pick. Raiders reporter Ryan McFadden discussed the decision to pass on Jeanty and take Membou.

"Jeanty showed he has the potential to be a solid player in this league. But the Raiders' biggest issue in 2025 was the offensive line, and taking Membou would have been beneficial for the unit long term," McFadden wrote. "The running back class was pretty strong in 2025, so going with Membou here and adding a running back later is a win-win situation."

Membou, who was taken just one pick later by the New York Jets, played all but one offensive snap this season. He showed plenty of promise on a bad Jets offense and would have given Las Vegas a stud at right tackle opposite Kolton Miller. He could have slid to left tackle in Miller's absence, too.

As for Jeanty, he was still the first running back off the board in this hypothetical redraft. However, his slide continued late into the first round, ultimately landing with the rival Los Angeles Chargers, who held the 22nd overall pick.

That left Omarion Hampton available when the Raiders were back on the clock, with McFadden choosing to select the running back. Hampton, of course, was taken by the Chargers last April with the aforementioned No. 22 pick.

"The Raiders have an opportunity to take a first-round talent on Day 2. Hampton's rookie season was limited to nine games due to a left ankle fracture in Week 5, but the talent is there. Before his injury, he was tied for 12th among all running backs in yards per carry (4.8).

Hampton appeared in just nine games, but he did finish with 545 rushing yards and four touchdowns on 124 carries, while also hauling in 32 passes for 192 yards and a touchdown. Obviously, he has the potential to be a great NFL running back and could have impacted the Raiders' offense.

And while the Raiders still need upgrades across the offensive line, Jeanty figures to be a cornerstone in Las Vegas for quite some time. He's a more talented player than Hampton, and all roads from last season led to the No. 1 pick, which is ultimately what will get them out of this rut.

Plus, Jeanty's production behind a porous offensive line, not to mention having Brennan Carroll serve as the offensive line coach and run game coordinator, should not be overlooked. Jeanty put plenty of good stuff on tape, and he figures to have a breakout year in Klint Kubiak's system in 2026.

Ultimately, time will tell if Las Vegas made the right decision by drafting Jeanty. As things stand, Raiders fans should still be very happy with the selection, as he showed immense promise behind a terrible offensive front. Things will improve for the Raiders, and these decisions will all be bygones.