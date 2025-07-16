Raiders' last-minute trade proposal would be perfect start to Pete Carroll era

There's still time. You may think that, with Raiders training camp just around the corner, the roster is what it is. That certainly wouldn't be the worst thing in the world – it's hard to find a team that's improved their roster, top to bottom, more than the Raiders this offseason – but it's not like anyone's taking them seriously as AFC West contenders yet.

But there's still time. There are still plenty of days between now and the first Sunday of the regular season to take a big swing or two. That's what Bleacher Report seems to be hinting at (and 'hinting' is probably putting it lightly) in their latest long offseason listicle, this one focused on a trade that every team should make before the season starts. As it turns out, the glaring hole on Las Vegas' roster is super obvious to everyone.

The Raiders are still probably a cornerback or two away from scaring the AFC West

B/R trade idea: Add an experienced CB

"The Raiders are very young at cornerback, as free-agent signing Eric Stokes has the most NFL experience after playing four seasons with the Packers. But the 26-year-old might not even start in Las Vegas, meaning the secondary could feature two to three starters who are on rookie contracts. Additionally, the Silver and Black have more questions than answers at nickelback, so swinging a trade for a corner should be on the table."

I would have liked, you know, one (1) single suggestion, but beggars can't be choosers. They're not wrong – the Raiders' cornerback depth chart looks a tiny bit concerning, even if there is an optimistic(ish) case to be made for a lot of their young guys. But, yeah: their point about Stokes isn't wrong.

The good news, like I've said 1,000 times this offseason, is that if any team was going to run out a bunch of promising-but-flawed rookies in the secondary, I'm glad it's the team coached by Pete Carroll. It could very well still be a disaster, but it won't be quite the disaster it would have been otherwise, and that's encouraging in its own way. And while they're at it, maybe they trade for a wide receiver or two.