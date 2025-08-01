Raiders' late addition is forcing his name into key position battle at camp

The Las Vegas Raiders have undergone a complete makeover this offseason thanks to general manager John Spytek and head coach Pete Carroll. Despite numerous strong additions to the roster, Raider Nation has been focused on a potential issue at cornerback.

Without Nate Hobbs or Jack Jones in the picture, the team's most experienced player is Eric Stokes, who has played just 45 NFL games in four seasons. Training camp practices have been the battleground for the Raiders' cornerbacks, who are fighting to start opposite Stokes in 2025.

Much of the attention has been on third-round rookie Darien Porter, as well as young players like Decamerion Richardson and Jakorian Bennett. However, these three are not the only players in the running, as a late entry may be throwing a wrench into an already-heated battle.

Recent CB signing JT Woods showing promise at Raiders training camp

In a flurry of roster moves made before training camp began, the signing of cornerback JT Woods flew under the radar. The former third-round pick by the Los Angeles Chargers in 2022 played just 13 games in his first two seasons before failing to appear in a contest last year.

However, the 6-foot-2 and 195-pound Woods, who has 32 and 3/8-inch arms, is already making a strong impression on the coaching staff in Las Vegas. Carroll even spoke about him at length during Tuesday's media availability.

"JT came to us late, so we're just getting started with him. I mean, he's been doing a really nice job. He's had some really competitive plays, he's won some one-on-ones just in the first couple days of pads here," Carroll said. "I've got high hopes for JT. He looks just right. He's really fast, he's really coordinated, can catch the ball well, and all of that. He listens, and he's comfortable with what we're asking; the style of play. He's suitable, you know, he looks pretty typical, I would guess, for our kinds of guys. So he's going to get a heck of a chance to see what he can do and how he can contribute."

RELATED: Latest detail adds even more uncertainty to surprise Raiders camp battle

These were not just hollow words from the ever-positive coach. The Las Vegas Review-Journal's Vincent Bonsignore noted on Tuesday that Woods was already getting reps with the second-team defense. On Thursday, ESPN's Ryan McFadden reported that Woods was working with the first team.

Woods also drew praise from Jesse Merrick of the Silver & Black Sports Network for his physical play style, which is sure to impress Carroll and defensive coordinator Patrick Graham. Things are heating up for the versatile defensive back, who seems to be playing primarily at cornerback in camp.

Raider Nation can count on the fact that Carroll and his staff are going to play the best players, no questions asked. While arriving late may be difficult in terms of catching up, it seems like Woods is adjusting very well and could be in the mix for a significant role at cornerback in 2025.

More Raiders news and analysis