Raiders' latest cartoonish turnover make them look like a team trying to lose
By Mike Luciano
The Las Vegas Raiders aren't expected to win very many games this season, but is it reasonable to at least demand they put up a solid effort? After a heartbreaking loss to the Chiefs on Black Friday, it looks like whatever fire this team had going for them has been completely extinguished.
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers could be a fringe playoff team, but they also have a very beatable defense. After picking off Baker Mayfield, the Raiders had all the ingredients to wake up after picking up a nasty 14-0 deficit. Instead, they decided to mess up in almost comedic fashion.
The Raiders followed that interception up with a botched snap that resulted in a fumble and possession immediately going back to Tampa Bay. Not only are fans begging for the season to be mercifully brought to a close, but it looks like Aidan O'Connell and the offense want that as well.
Raiders mess up after INT with hilarious fumbled snap amid tank
One of the few silver linings Raiders fans could have taken from these last few games was O'Connell, as he looks like a high-end backup quarterback the team can keep for the future. Completing just four passes midway through the second quarter against one of the worst secondaries in the league is a tough look.
The Raiders' defense had been making some plays in the last few weeks, and they managed to largely keep Patrick Mahomes in check on Black Friday by limiting the Chiefs to just one touchdown. That effort is nowhere on display against a beat-up Buccaneers offense.
The Raiders are already looking forward to 2025, which could bring either Cam Ward or Shedeur Sanders into the spotlight as the team's next franchise quarterback. While that could be worth it in the long run, the Raiders are also in a position to torment their fans relentlessly until April.
Expect more of this until the end of the season. Even if the Raiders end up falling backwards into a handful of wins, they are going to do it in a way that is devoid of any style, grace or competitive fervor.