Raiders' latest GM interview is best sign yet that Ben Johnson is coming to Las Vegas

So far, this Raiders offseason has featured something their fans aren't used to, and haven't felt in months: hope.

After one of the more depressing seasons in recent history – which is saying something – the Raiders have been one of the teams off the offseason, thanks in big part to Tom Brady. Brady, who bought a minority share of ownership last year, has been a key figure in the team's search for a new coach and GM, which has already paid dividends.

It's been Brady's influence, according to reports at least, that have the Raiders seemingly in the driver's seat for the best head coaching candidate of this cycle. Lions' offensive coordinator Ben Johnson is now officially able to be hired, and on Sunday morning, Adam Schefter reported that Johnson will, in fact, leave Detroit for a head coaching gig.

Johnson is reportedly keen on being paired with a GM he works well with, which brings us to our next Great Piece Of Raiders News. According to Adam Schefter, the Raiders plan to interview former Lions – and current Commanders – assistant GM Lance Newmark. Newmark has been in DC for the last year, but before that spent a quarter of a century in Detroit, where he became close with Johnson.

Raiders' latest GM interview has strong ties to Lions' OC Ben Johnson

Raiders are interviewing former Lions executive and current Commanders assistant GM Lance Newmark today for their general manager job, per sources.



Newmark spent 26 seasons in Detroit before joining Washington last year, and is said to have a strong relationship with both Ben… pic.twitter.com/yfwGg7L9w6 — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 19, 2025

Outside of his connection with Johnson, the success of both Detroit and the Commanders this season speaks highly of Newmark. But it's mostly good news for the obvious reason: he's close with Johnson. If the reports about Johnson's GM preferences are true, it makes all the sense of the world to bring in a guy he knows and works well with.

And at the risk of getting out over my skis, it also indicates that the Raiders are still the frontrunners to land Johnson. He'll interview with the Raiders, Bears, and Jaguars in person this week, but both Chicago and Jacksonville already have GMs in place. This would, in theory, give the Raiders yet another leg up on the competition.

Close the deal, Tom. Then maybe we can start moving on from the Tuck Rule Game.