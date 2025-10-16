Raiders star Brock Bowers provided a minor update on his injury recovery

The Las Vegas Raiders' offense was expected to take a step forward in 2025. Things got off to a strong start, as they opened the season with a win against the New England Patriots. Quarterback Geno Smith even set a franchise record for most passing yards in his debut.

Things have gone downhill ever since, however, as Las Vegas' 17.2 points per game are tied for the third-lowest mark in the league. While there have been plenty of issues with the offense, Brock Bowers' Week 1 injury has hurt the team tremendously.

Las Vegas' All-Pro tight end was forced to leave the season opener with a knee injury in the third quarter after recording 103 receiving yards on five receptions. While he attempted to play through the injury over the next three weeks, it was clear that his knee was affecting his play.

Bowers has missed the past two contests and could be in line to sit for a third consecutive game this weekend when the Raiders take on the Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium.

Brock Bowers provides Raiders fans with an update on his recovery

Raiders fans are certainly hopeful that Bowers will return to the field against the Chiefs in Week 7; however, that does not appear likely. He recently discussed his recovery with Bleacher Report's Scott Polacek.

"I just want to get back out there and play. I haven't thought about much else. I just want to get out there and have some fun, make some plays and try to help the team win," Bowers said. "It's been doing better. I'm super anxious to get back out there and play again. But I want to do it the right way so I come back at or close to 100 percent and not have to deal with it again during the season."

While this update is not much, Raider Nation is clinging to his quick mention of his injury doing better. Even a shred of positivity surrounding this injury situation is welcomed by the fan base.

Bowers was clearly not at full strength in the three games he played after suffering the injury, as he totaled just 122 receiving yards on 14 receptions. While he did not give a potential timeline for his return to the field, it appears that the best possible outcome would be that he returns against the Jacksonville Jaguars after the Week 8 bye.

Las Vegas was able to improve to 1-1 in his absence with a Week 6 win over the Tennessee Titans after Michael Mayer, who missed the previous two games with a concussion, returned to the lineup. The Raiders' second-string tight end finished with five catches for 50 yards and a touchdown. Bowers chimed in on the game and his teammate's performance.

"It was great to finally get a win and boost the whole team. Keep moving morale," Bowers said. "And seeing big Mike out there making plays was really cool since he was coming back from the concussion he had. And our defense played awesome, per usual."

Mayer's return was able to soften the blow of not having Bowers on the field; however, Las Vegas was facing one of the worst defenses in the league. The offense will be presented with a much tougher challenge if he remains inactive in Week 7, as the Chiefs have been one of the league's best defenses, particularly against the pass.

Bowers' long-term health, however, is rightfully the priority as the second-year star is a big part of the Raiders' future.