The Las Vegas Raiders have been no strangers to quarterback issues in recent seasons. Last year, the team held an underwhelming preseason competition between Gardner Minshew and Aidan O'Connell, and the year before, O'Connell replaced Jimmy Garoppolo halfway through the season.

This year, the team finally has stability at the position with veteran Geno Smith slated to begin the 2025 campaign under center. The same cannot be said about their AFC counterpart Indianapolis Colts, who just made a polarizing decision about their starting quarterback.

Daniel Jones and Anthony Richardson were battling for a starting job in Indianapolis. Jones is a bit of a reclamation project for head coach Shane Steichen, as Jones crashed and burned after a good start to his career with the New York Giants. Richardson has failed to be effective or stay healthy thus far in his NFL career despite the team investing the No. 4 overall pick in him in the 2023 NFL Draft.

Rich Gannon backs Colts decision to start Daniel Jones

Legendary Raiders quarterback Rich Gannon, who won the 2002 NFL MVP and is the franchise's last signal-caller to win a playoff game, quickly made his feelings known on the Colts choosing Jones to be their starting quarterback.

"Surprised that so many people are shocked by the decision in Indy," Gannon wrote. "Obviously a lot of talent evaluators out there that have difficulty understanding that position."

Gannon's words of support for the Colts choosing Jones are a bit harsh, but he is extremely qualified to talk about the quarterback position in the NFL, given his success. He spent 17 total seasons in the league and made four Pro Bowls and two All-Pro First-Teams in addition to winning MVP.

Perhaps Gannon has a soft spot for a quarterback like Jones, since the two both went through highs and lows during their NFL careers. Jones has been largely written off by those in league circles, much like Gannon had been before joining the Silver and Black in 1999.

Upon his arrival in Oakland, however, Gannon played the best football of his career and ended up as a significant figure in the lore of a historic franchise. Jones is a far cry from reaching this, but Gannon's career should serve as an indicator that anything can happen in the NFL.

Richardson's future in Indianapolis is now in peril, and there are several teams that could take a stab at developing a player with his physical talents. While many think the Raiders could be a viable landing spot, it seems like Gannon feels strongly about why he was not chosen in Indianapolis. Perhaps the franchise should heed the words of its legendary quarterback.

