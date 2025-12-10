Raiders legend just made the most convincing case yet for Kenny Pickett

At last, there is a decision to be made at quarterback for the Las Vegas Raiders. Unfortunately, it is the product of Geno Smith being injured, but fans have waited all year for a switch to be made under center, and one may finally be on the horizon.

With nothing left to play for during the 2025 NFL season, the Raiders should have their eyes set on major changes anyway. This includes, but is not limited to, playing rookies and other young players instead of veterans whose days with the franchise are already numbered.

Kenny Pickett performed well in his full quarter of play in Week 14 against a stout Denver Broncos defense, and even if Smith were fully healthy, there should be a conversation about where the team goes at quarterback from here.

Eric Allen thinks Kenny Pickett should start over Geno Smith in Week 15

During Sunday's post-game show, host Amber Theoharis posed this question to former Raiders wideout James Jones and Hall of Fame cornerback Eric Allen. Allen, a franchise legend, took a firm stance in favor of Pickett.

"I'm gonna take it from a defensive standpoint," Allen said. "If I'm on the football field and I have a quarterback who's mobile, efficient, the timing for the offense and getting the ball out of his hands quicker, it just seemed like the vibe of the offense was a little more quick and hurried, which I think is useful for this football team, particularly when you're dealing with a banged up offensive line, I would suggest if Geno is even close to where he was today, you start Kenny Pickett next week."

Raider Nation has begged for the team to put in either Pickett or Aidan O'Connell all season for these exact reasons. Of course, O'Connell isn't very mobile, but both he and Pickett are more efficient and get the ball out of their hands quicker, which would do wonders behind this ravaged offensive line.

It is one thing to feel this way, but it is another to have a Gold Jacket-wearing former member of the Silver and Black corroborate your viewpoint. The Raiders have the Philadelphia Eagles on tap in Week 15, and Philly has one of the most havoc-wreaking defensive lines in the NFL.

Even if Smith is healthy, it makes more sense to put Pickett out there and let him run for his life against a group of bloodthirsty Eagles defenders. Especially if Smith is hurt, the team shouldn't put him in harm's way against such a ferocious front when he is already banged up.

All signs point toward Pickett starting being the better idea. Of course, head coach Pete Carroll would seemingly do anything to still start Smith, because if Pickett goes off against a great Philadelphia defense, more questions will be raised about Carroll's evaluation skills and decision-making.

Pickett may go out there against his former team on Sunday and be a complete disaster. Who knows? But based on a 13-game sample size, Raider Nation already feels confident that Smith will be a complete disaster against the Eagles.

However, Pickett could also surprise some folks and play well enough to keep the team afloat and allow Las Vegas' young players to flourish around him. A handful of strong showings could even make him coveted in free agency, and the Raiders could get a compensatory pick if he leaves.

Or, the Silver and Black may opt to keep him and let Pickett compete with a rookie quarterback next season. Their odds of winning are low anyway, which helps with the team's draft position, so they stand to lose nothing by throwing Pickett out there. Eric Allen and the fan base know it. Does Carroll?