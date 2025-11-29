Raiders legend Shane Lechler snubbed from 2026 Hall of Fame class

Whether they have been in Oakland or Las Vegas, the Raiders have simply not given fans much to be excited about over the past 23 years. Their 130-237 record over that span is the second-worst in the NFL, as they have not won the AFC West or a postseason game, making just two appearances.

Legendary defensive back Charles Woodson is the only player who spent the majority of his career with the Raiders and played for a significant period in that timeframe who has been inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

While several franchise legends from previous generations, along with players who had a brief stint in Silver and Black, have earned the honors, punter Shane Lechler appeared to have the best chance of any modern-era Raider to get the nod, which says a lot about the team over the years.

Shane Lechler snubbed from 2026 Pro Football Hall of Fame class

That won't be the case in 2026, unfortunately, as he was not one of the 26 semifinalists named on Tuesday. Lechler was one of four former Raiders in contention to reach the semifinalist stage of the voting process. He was not able to advance in the process, despite his legendary career.

The seven-time Pro Bowler recently discussed his candidacy with Raiders.com, noting that he won't let the Hall of Fame define his career.

"My goal was to be the best at my position and I felt like I [was] pretty good at that. As far as the Hall of Fame stuff goes, people ask me all the time what I think about it. I'm like, 'I punted my last punt.' So, the resume is done and we'll see where it goes from there."

In addition to his All-Pro and Pro Bowl nods, Lechler was named to the 2000s All-Decade Team, 2010s All-Decade Team, and NFL 100th Anniversary All-Time Team. No punter has more All-Pro selections than the fifth-round pick in the 2000 NFL Draft.

Despite his immense success, earning induction this early into his retirement, which came after the 2017 season, always seemed like a long shot. Former Raiders legend Ray Guy remains the only punter who has been inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame, but he had to wait nearly 30 years after his retirement to earn the nod.

Lechler, who retired as the NFL's all-time leader in yards per punt, is more than deserving of the honor. Unfortunately, he played a position that voters seem not to value, and that could lead to an increased wait time before he is eventually inducted.

Longtime Raider, guard Steve Wisniewski, who is also long overdue for induction, did advance to the semifinalist stage. The eight-time All-Pro and Pro Bowler, who spent his entire 13-year career with the franchise, was joined by tight end Jason Witten, who spent his final season in Las Vegas.

Marshawn Lynch, who spent two seasons with the Raiders, also did not make the cut. The Hall of Fame Selection Committee will narrow the list of candidates down to 15 finalists later this year. The class will officially be announced at the NFL Honors ceremony in February.