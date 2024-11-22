Raiders already linked to Daniel Jones in what would be catastrophic mistake by Mark Davis
By Ryan Heckman
For the Las Vegas Raiders, the last couple of seasons have been home to inconsistent quarterback play. The organization has yet to figure out a long-term direction at the position following the recent exit of former franchise passer Derek Carr.
Vegas has seen players like Jimmy Garoppolo, Brian Hoyer, Aidan O'Connell and Gardner Minshew start under center over the past two seasons, and not one of them have given the team a semblance of a franchise quarterback.
Now amidst another lost season (no, really, it's long gone), the Raiders and this fan base are already looking ahead to the 2025 offseason.
Most fans would agree the hope is that this team ends up drafting their franchise quarterback out of the 2025 class next spring, and ideally in the first round. While next year's class isn't as strong as the 2024 group, the Raiders should still take their shot on finding "the guy," especially if this team sees a change at head coach.
Of course, another option would be again to take a dip into the free agency pool as the Raiders have done recently. Once again, fans would likely prefer for the team to steer away from free agent options. The best of those names include Justin Fields, Sam Darnold and Jameis Winston.
In addition to those names, though, one other quarterback is now set to join the crop as of Friday morning.
The New York Giants opted to not only bench Daniel Jones earlier this week, but also went so far as to grant his release at his request. After nearly six seasons with the G-Men, Jones is done in New York.
And, the Raiders have already been linked to Jones.
The Raiders cannot afford to take their shot on Daniel Jones
NFL Media's Gregg Rosenthal took to social media to connect the dots as to where Jones could receive interest right away, including the Raiders in this group.
As a franchise that's searching for answers at the position, it's going to be easy to jump to conclusions as soon as a possible starter becomes available. It's only natural for fans to chime in and wonder whether or not the Raiders will go after someone like Jones.
The fact of the matter is, though, we know what Jones is. We've seen him now for almost six years in the league, and even at his best, Jones is not going to be the reason you win football games.
Las Vegas has seen their share of quarterbacks who give the football away and have the tendency to play recklessly, and Jones would only continue to fit that same bill.
While he does possess some positives, like his overall size and athleticism (being able to use his legs is an attractive attribute), Jones' inconsistencies far outweigh any positives he can bring to the team.
The idea Las Vegas would even give him a trial on a half-season type of contract doesn't make sense. There is no fixing Jones, nor should the Raiders try to do so. Instead, continue with that this team has, currently, and await next offseason in order to find a true, long-term solution.