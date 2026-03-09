Raiders make first DE signing since Maxx Crosby trade (but it's not enough)

The Las Vegas Raiders' ongoing saga with Maxx Crosby finally came to an end on Friday, as the team agreed to send him to the Baltimore Ravens. The decision to move on from the five-time Pro Bowler created even more holes on a roster that was already filled with them.

While the Raiders needed pass-rushing help even before agreeing to trade Crosby, the deal made adding talent up front a much bigger need. Aside from the now-traded two-time All-Pro, Malcolm Koonce, who is a free agent, led the team with 4.5 sacks.

To be entirely fair, young players like Tyree Wilson, Jonah Laulu, and Tonka Hemingway, all of whom are under contract in 2026, each finished with 4.0 sacks apiece. But Las Vegas made its first addition to the defensive line since the Crosby deal on Monday.

The Raiders agreed to terms with free agent Kwity Paye on a three-year, $48 million contract that includes $32 million in guaranteed money. While the former Indianapolis Colts pass rusher is a solid addition, the Raiders will need to do more to improve the defensive front.

Raiders must not settle with Kwity Paye addition after Maxx Crosby trade

Paye spent the first five seasons of his career with the Colts after they selected him 21st overall in the 2021 NFL Draft. In that span, he has recorded 209 total tackles, 37 tackles for loss, 30.5 sacks, 50 quarterback hits, four forced fumbles, five fumble recoveries, and three passes defended.

His performance has largely been up-and-down, however, and he is coming off the worst season of his young career. Despite playing 17 games for the first time in his tenure with the Colts, Paye tied his rookie season with a career-low 4.0 sacks in 2025.

The hope is that he can return to the player that he was over the previous two seasons, where he recorded 16.5 sacks total despite missing three games. Even if Paye can reach those heights in Las Vegas, it is clear that general manager John Spytek should not be done adding to the defensive line.

Without Crosby and potentially Koonce, the Raiders would have had the second-fewest sacks in the league in 2025. As fans all know, football games are won in the trenches, and one player simply won't be enough to replace the production of the long-time star pass rusher.

Of course, Spytek has plenty of opportunities between the rest of free agency and the draft to continue to bolster the defensive front. He must take advantage of that, however, by adding more than just Paye to the unit.

Raider Nation should certainly be happy with the start that the front office has gotten off to in free agency, but the team needs far more talent, particularly on defense. Luckily, Las Vegas has plenty of money to spend and tons of darts to throw at the board in April's draft.