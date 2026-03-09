Raiders pull off buzzer-beater trade before free agency for veteran Bills CB

Las Vegas Raiders general manager John Spytek doesn't work normal hours.

On Friday evening, he pulled off a blockbuster trade with the Baltimore Ravens, sending superstar defensive end Maxx Crosby to an AFC foe in exchange for two first-round picks. But he wasn't done with making deals, despite the 2026 NFL free agency period being right around the corner.

The night before the legal tampering period opened, Spytek completed a buzzer-beater trade on Sunday, sending a 2026 sixth-round pick to the Buffalo Bills for veteran corner Taron Johnson and a 2026 seventh-round pick. This addresses a need before free agency for a measly Day 3 pick swap.

Raiders swap late-round picks for Bills CB Taron Johnson before FA

Let's get to know Johnson a little bit, why don't we? The Sacramento, California, native will be entering his age-30 season this fall, and he has spent the previous eight seasons with the Bills after being selected in the fourth round of the 2018 NFL Draft.

Johnson was set to be released by Buffalo, and it was even announced on Friday. But because the NFL doesn't have a weekend waiver wire, Spytek swooped in with a trade offer on Sunday morning before the Monday waiver wire opened. Hence, the buzzer-beater.

Trading for Johnson makes sense for two reasons: One is that new Raiders senior defensive assistant Al Holcomb knows him from his years as an assistant in Buffalo. Another is that Las Vegas needs a nickel corner in their new scheme, and why not employ the services of a 2023 Second-Team All-Pro?

Not everyone is a fan of the move, especially at the price. The Athletic's Ted Nguyen noted that this deal effectively boils down to $8.6 million for one year, and that is a lot to pay for a nickel corner who has shown some signs of decline and has missed a combined nine games in the last two years.

Nguyen even compared it to the Alex Cappa signing from last offseason, which isn't exactly a ringing endorsement. However, legendary NFL quarterback Aaron Rodgers recently appeared on The Pat McAfee Show, and he praised Johnson at length, even calling him one of the best players in the NFL.

While that may be a stretch, and Rodgers' personnel evaluation isn't always great (see Allen Lazard), it seems like Johnson is still a highly-respected veteran cornerback. He's also great at helping out against the run, as Johnson has recorded 122 defensive stops since 2022, the most among corners.

2025 was certainly a down year for Johnson, and that is a legitimate concern for a player turning 30. But from 2022 to 2024, he recorded 253 tackles, including 10 for a loss, 3 interceptions, 2.0 sacks, 22 passes defended, 4 forced fumbles, 3 fumble receoveries and 2 defensive touchdowns in 45 games.

That production isn't easy to find, and if Johnson can rekindle the flame a bit, then this is a great trade for Las Vegas. If not, they can cut their losses after this year and incur no financial penalty. They have the abundant financial resources to make a minor swing like this and not even bat an eye.

In more true nickel and zone schemes, Johnson should thrive. If he does pan out like Cappa, then someone needs to take Spytek's metaphorical keys from him before free agency begins. But that's not what this will be. Johnson is a very good player whom the Raiders just got for a low price.