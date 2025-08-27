Raiders make their most heartbreaking moves yet that might secretly be wins

The Las Vegas Raiders had some interesting decisions to make as their 53-man roster was required to be finalized on Tuesday. There were multiple players on the roster bubble, and it was clear that there were going to be some tough calls.

Las Vegas made two difficult decisions as they moved on from sixth-round draft picks Cam Miller and Tommy Mellott. While both players received extended looks during the preseason, it was clear that they were fighting an uphill battle to make the initial roster.

That became even more apparent on Monday as the Raiders made moves that seemingly tipped their hand. Las Vegas signed wide receiver Amari Cooper and traded for quarterback Kenny Pickett, hinting that the recent draft picks would not be on the roster in Week 1.

Raiders waive sixth-round picks Cam Miller and Tommy Mellott on cutdown day

Miller and Mellot both were given the opportunity to compete for a roster spot during the offseason, something that wasn't a surprise as head coach Pete Carroll made competition the theme of training camp.

The two players shared somewhat of a rivalry as they both played quarterback at the FCS level during their collegiate careers, and Mellott narrowly beat out Miller for the Walter Payton Award in 2024. Nick Walters of KTNV talked about the decision to move on from the duo.

"The #Raiders drafted FCS QB rivals Tommy Mellott and Cam Miller two picks apart in the 6th round. Tom Brady reportedly endorsed Miller, a 2X FCS champ," Walters wrote. "Mellott won the FCS equivalent of the Heisman and was converted to WR. Las Vegas is waiving both rookies to get down to a final 53, ending an experiment seemingly just as it was getting started."

Walters is not necessarily correct in his assertion that the experiment is over, as these players were waived and could easily return to the practice squad in Las Vegas. However, this was a disappointing start to their NFL careers, even if it may ultimately work out in the long run.

Mellott and Miller were the only two members of the Raiders' 11-man draft class that did not make the final 53-man roster. The decision to waive both players should come as no surprise, however, as it was clear from the start that both were developmental pieces.

Miller starred in his preseason debut, as he completed six of his seven pass attempts, throwing for 76 yards and a touchdown. He struggled the rest of the way, however, completing just 14 of 30 pass attempts for 127 yards and an interception.

Mellott, on the other hand, never really got going as he finished with just two receptions for one yard. He did show flashes on special teams, returning two kickoffs for 63 yards.

While a heartbreaking set of decisions, this could be a major win for Las Vegas if they can stash both players on their practice squad. That way, they can keep them around while the roster spots go to players ready to contribute right away, rather than two young guys who need more time to develop.

