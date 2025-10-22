Raiders' Mark Davis maintains belief in Pete Carroll (but there's a catch)

Mark Davis had big shoes to fill as the owner of the Oakland, and, eventually, Las Vegas Raiders, after the passing of his legendary father, Al. Though Al Davis' teams were not exactly competitive toward the end of his life, he had three Super Bowls and plenty of legendary moments to fall back on.

Unfortunately, since his passing, it has been a revolving door of head coaches and general managers, which has led to exactly zero playoff wins and only two appearances in the postseason. Especially since the team relocated to Las Vegas, they've struggled with finding the right leadership pairing.

This offseason, Mark Davis hired future Hall of Fame coach Pete Carroll and first-time general manager John Spytek to provide some stability and right the ship. With a 2-5 record heading into the bye, and on the heels of a 31-0 loss against the Kansas City Chiefs, things aren't going swimmingly.

Mark Davis remains committed to Pete Carroll and John Spytek (for now)

On Tuesday, the NFL had its fall league meetings, and the Las Vegas Review-Journal's Vincent Bonsignore was on hand to ask Mark Davis a series of questions about the team's outlook. Davis revealed that several people in the organization apologized to him following the blowout loss.

"I told them, 'I’m not looking for apologies. I’m looking for answers.'" Mark Davis after blowout loss to Chiefs

Of course, when a season starts so poorly, the fan base is desperate for answers, and in some cases, dramatic changes. Davis has been no stranger to moves like this, as he's employed five different head coaches and general managers in the team's six years in Las Vegas.

"I’m more than willing, all the time, to rip the Band-Aid off and start over,” Davis said. “That’s not a question with me."

But Davis owns another professional sports franchise, and a highly successful one, at that. The WNBA's Las Vegas Aces have won three of the league's last four championships, and he largely attributes his recent success to being patient with the leadership.

"You always question, but as I did with the Aces, I had faith in the leadership, just as I have faith in the people that I hired here as the head coach and general manager,” Davis said. “And I’m going to let them do their job and let’s see what the results are."

Davis also had good things to say about Carroll, despite the veteran head coach's lack of answers amid a stretch of five losses in the last six games.

"He’s fantastic. He’s great. He’s a pro. He’s been here before." Mark Davis on Pete Carroll

While it seems like things are relatively stable in Las Vegas, as of now, Davis' admitting that he is questioning things and is more than willing to rip off the Band-Aid serves as a warning of sorts for Carroll. Just because trusting the Aces' leadership led to a title does not mean that the same thinking can be applied to the Raiders.

No changes are imminent in Las Vegas, and perhaps Davis learned a major lesson in patience by trusting Aces coach Becky Hammon amid the team's slow start, which they turned into a championship.

However, Hammon already had two titles under her belt in recent memory, and it's been over a decade since Carroll has been to a Super Bowl, and two decades for the Silver and Black. While Davis is not looking to make adjustments, it's not inconceivable that he would if things continue this way. After all, he said himself that he is already questioning things and is never afraid to make a change.