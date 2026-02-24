Raiders matched with intriguing veteran runnning mate for Ashton Jeanty

You don't select a running back in the top-10 of the NFL Draft without intending to make him the centerpiece of your offense. That is exactly what occurred with the Las Vegas Raiders and Ashton Jeanty during the 2025 NFL season.

Had the Las Vegas offense been more functional than it was, Jeanty surely would have finished top-five in the league in both carries and touches. But the Raiders' mess swept him up. With Klint Kubiak coming in as the head coach, however, Jeanty is lined up for a full star turn in his second season.

But it's also fair to say there will be more backfield touches available in a more prolific offense, and with that, managing a young Jeanty's workload will be an order. Having a good option to take that piece of the backfield workload would also be nice, and it'll be mandatory when it comes down to it.

Pittsburgh Steelers veteran Kenneth Gainwell could fit that description.

Raiders matched with a perfect option to pair with Ashton Jeanty

After Javonte Williams re-signed with the Dallas Cowboys, Moe Moton of Bleacher Report offered updated landing spots for the top remaining free agent running backs. The Raiders aren't going to pursue the top of the market at the position, but some interesting options certainly exist.

Moton matched Las Vegas with Gainwell.

"Kenneth Gainwell is a complete running back who can handle just about every aspect of his position. He averaged at least 4.3 yards per carry in four of five seasons, has caught 175 passes for 1,207 yards and four touchdowns and effectively picks up blitzes on passing downs," Moton wrote. "Because of his role as a career backup, Gainwell isn't likely to command a massive salary. Teams that need a proven, complementary running back will still hold him in high regard, though. The Las Vegas Raiders should be one of those clubs."

After being effective but little-used over four seasons with the Philadelphia Eagles, where he crossed paths with Las Vegas executives like Brandon Hunt and Anthony Patch, Gainwell moved across Pennsylvania and found a bigger opportunity with the Steelers last season.

He ended up leading the team in catches with 73, recording over 1,000 yards from scrimmage and the fourth-best pass blocking grade among running backs from Pro Football Focus. Talk about a complete weapon in the passing game. Surely, he knows new WR coach Zach Azzanni, too.

It's common for rookie running backs to struggle in pass protection, and Jeanty definitely did. That said, he put in the work to improve. Gainwell would be a valuable veteran in the running back room on that front, while also giving the Raiders a viable and versatile option to ease Jeanty's workload.