Derek Carr made bold prediction for Ashton Jeanty in Klint Kubiak's offense

Reports have circulated for over a week now about the Las Vegas Raiders hiring Klint Kubiak to be their next head coach. He confirmed those reports after Super Bowl LX, and now Raider Nation is just waiting on official confirmation from the team.

While Kubiak has to show that he can be a successful head coach, there's no doubting what his offenses have done when he has been the play-caller. His scheme will be great news for all involved in Las Vegas, and running back Ashton Jeanty seemed excited about his new coach when asked.

"He's hot right now. Obviously, what he's been doing with the Seahawks offense has been special. The way he's getting the (running) backs involved and obviously Jaxon Smith-Njigba having a career year," Jeanty said. "It's exciting to see what he's done so far, and hopefully they go and get it all, and then he's going to bring that energy, that momentum from the Seahawks over to us. So, I think it's a great hire, and I'm super excited."

Derek Carr offers bold Ashton Jeanty prediction in Klint Kubiak's offense

All things considered, Jeanty had a great rookie season in 2025. Despite operating behind an offensive line that was equally inept and injury-depleted, and with other limiting factors in play, he topped 1,300 yards from scrimmage and recorded 10 total touchdowns.

According to Pro Football Focus, 84.5 percent of Jeanty's rushing yards as a rookie came after he was contacted by a defender. That can only get better in his second season, with improvements on the offensive line and a boost to the overall offensive scheme.

Former Raiders quarterback Derek Carr spent the 2024 season with the New Orleans Saints, where Kubiak was his offensive coordinator. So the Raiders' looming hire of Kubiak was an automatic topic on the latest episode of the Home Grown podcast that Carr does with his brother, David.

"I hope they get Klint," Derek Carr said. "Because schematically, offensively, it's gonna be awesome. ... Jeanty will be a happy man. Honestly, Jeanty could be an 1,800-yard back, quick."

RELATED: Maxx Crosby makes feelings known on Klint Kubiak amid Raiders' reported hire

Carr sensed the reaction to what he said there, and as reflected by his brother's "wow" reaction, he declared the 1,800-yard prediction. So he noted the obvious about Jeanty needing to be healthy and the Raiders' offensive line needing to be healthy and better.

But the bottom line is still the bottom line, influenced by Kubiak's offense.

"He (Jeanty) has the talent and ability to do it," Carr said.

Kubiak was able to carve up the New England Patriots' defense on the ground in Super Bowl LX despite not getting a great performance from Sam Darnold and not having Zach Charbonnet healthy. But Kenneth Walker III, who plays a bit like Jeanty, won Super Bowl MVP honors for his efforts.

James Cook led the league in rushing with 1,621 yards this season, and 1,800 yards would've led the league in rushing by a fair margin in three of the last four seasons. So, Carr is really putting a rushing title in Jeanty's future as a focal point of Kubiak's offense, and that feels realistic under Kubiak.