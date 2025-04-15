Raiders matched with a surprising 'perfect fit' in 2025 NFL Draft

From the great majority of mock drafts to some light influence on general manager John Spytek behind the scenes, the Las Vegas Raiders and Boise State running back Ashton Jeanty seem like a preordained marriage at No. 6 overall on the night of April 24 in Green Bay.

That said, Jeanty-to-the-Raiders might not be the lead-pipe lock it seems to be. And frankly, the Raiders should be open to any and all possibilities at No. 6 overall. A deep running back class can easily push filling that need to Day 2 of the draft, unless they think Jeanty is far and away the best of the group.

Marcus Mosher of The 33rd Team recently matched four teams (Los Angeles Chargers, the Raiders, the Houston Texans and the Philadelphia Eagles) to draft prospects as "perfect fits." Some are as easy as it gets (Michigan tight end Colston Loveland to the Chargers), but the match for the Raiders was surprising.

Raiders matched with surprising 'perfect fit' at No. 6 overall in 2025 NFL Draft

Mosher's perfect fit for the Raiders is Missouri offensive tackle Armand Membou.

"There has been a lot of smoke regarding the Raiders selecting Ashton Jeanty at No. 6, and it’s easy to understand why that might be the case. He is clearly one of the top players in this class, and the Raiders have a huge hole at running back. They have an older head coach in Pete Carroll, who wants to win right now, and Jeanty could have an instant impact on the offense."



Mosher noted Spytek's time as the Tampa Bay Buccaneers assistant general manager, when they used multiple early-round picks on offensive lineman. It's safe to say the Raiders could use some reinforcements up-front if they're going to fashion an offense in the image Carroll and offensive coordinator Chip Kelly want.



"The Raiders want to be a tough, physical team, and that’s why Armand Membou makes so much sense at No. 6. The Raiders have several good offensive linemen on the roster, but they have a huge hole at right tackle, and Membou would be a Day 1 starter at that spot."



"In a division loaded with elite pass rushers, the Raiders would be wise to shore up the offensive line and try to find playmakers later on in the draft. Membou is the type of player who Carroll and Chip Kelly would love to add to their offense."

Membou is trending toward being a top-10 pick, with the New York Jets at No. 7 overall seen by some as a prime landing spot for him. Maybe the Raiders make a pivot away from Jeanty, and anyone else, to simply add a notable physical edge to their offensive line build.