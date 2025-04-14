The then-Oakland Raiders struck gold in the 2019 NFL Draft when the team selected Eastern Michigan defensive end Maxx Crosby in the fourth round. In the six years since that franchise-altering decision, Raider Nation has counted their lucky stars each day that Crosby remained a part of the organization.

After finishing second in Defensive Rookie of the Year Award voting in his first season, Crosby has become one of the most decorated defenders in the NFL. He's been named to four Pro Bowls, two All-Pro Second-Teams and finished as a finalist for the Defensive Player of the Year Award twice.

Crosby has also parlayed his success on the field by diversifying his ventures off the field. First, he created his own charitable foundation, then he started "The Rush Podcast with Maxx Crosby." However, his latest move is one that no other player in NFL history has ever done before.

Raiders' Maxx Crosby makes NFL history by taking illustrious new job

On Monday, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported that Maxx Crosby was being named the Assistant General Manager for Football at his alma mater, Eastern Michigan. He became the first active NFL player to ever hold such a position.

His duties for the Eagles will include evaluation of both high school and transfer portal recruits, as well as helping manage the teams Name, Image and Likeness (NIL) budget. Crosby will also serve as the Special Assistant to Athletic Director Scott Wetherbee on fundraising, alumni relations and student-athlete support.

Crosby already donated tons of money to the athletic department and specifically the football program at Eastern Michigan before last season. As a result, the team's home football field is named after their former stud. However, his new position with the Eagles is uncharted territory.

Eastern Michigan is already advertising its new front office piece in an attempt to gain more donations before the end of the spring football season.

𝙒𝙄𝙇𝙇 𝙔𝙊𝙐 𝙏𝘼𝙆𝙀 𝙏𝙃𝙀 𝘾𝙍𝙊𝙎𝘽𝙔 𝘾𝙃𝘼𝙇𝙇𝙀𝙉𝙂𝙀?@CrosbyMaxx is putting $100,000 on the line by matching EVERY donation to EMUFB before May 31! 💪



Double the impact. Double the commitment.

Will you answer the call?



➡️ https://t.co/XixTE99u95

📞 734.487.0264 pic.twitter.com/eALSLLFYCL — Eastern Michigan Football (@EMUFB) April 14, 2025

Crosby will certainly have his hands full this year as he balances life in the NFL with all of his off-the-field ventures. However, for someone as disciplined and tenacious as Maxx, he should have no issue giving his all to several different outlets.

Raider Nation is excited to watch Crosby take the field again for the Silver and Black after he missed the last few games of the 2024 season with an ankle injury.