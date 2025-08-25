Raiders may have just sealed Jakobi Meyers' fate with obvious wide receiver reunion

The Las Vegas Raiders were set to enter the 2025 NFL season with a bit of an unproven wide receiver corps. Jakobi Meyers is the obvious star of the group, but he is merely a high-end No. 2 wideout in today's NFL landscape.

So, the new leadership tandem of Pete Carroll and John Spytek went out this offseason and grabbed three wide receivers in the 2025 NFL Draft. They also kept Tre Tucker around, but the passing attack has been built around Meyers and tight end Brock Bowers.

Meyers was seeking a new contract this offseason, and rightfully so, but he threw things for a loop on Monday when he surprisingly requested a trade. The Raiders have no intention of trading him, but things got more interesting a few hours later.

Raiders sign Amari Cooper after Jakobi Meyers trade request

On Monday afternoon, NFL Insider Jordan Schultz was the first to report that the Raiders were reuniting with wide receiver Amari Cooper, as the team signed him to a one-year deal. Raiders fans largely love Cooper, but adding him into the mix certainly complicates things as it pertains to Meyers.

One of two things likely happened, and neither of them is particularly good for Las Vegas. Either Meyers knew that the team was adding Cooper and he wanted out, or the team added Cooper because they don't think they can strike a deal with Meyers.

There is an outside chance that these two things are uncorrelated, and the Raiders were looking to make a veteran addition to the room even before Meyers' situation went sideways. But it seems like signing Cooper may have sealed Meyers' fate in Las Vegas, even if he is just an insurance policy.

It will be exciting to see Cooper back in the Silver and Black, as he played arguably his best years for the franchise back in Oakland. Of course, his first tenure ended unceremoniously with him requesting a trade, but that was an entirely different roster, coaching staff and front office.

Mark Davis, however will certainly remember the team utilizing the No. 4 overall pick in the 2015 NFL Draft on him. Kolton Miller is the only player who played with Cooper across two stints with the Raiders, as Daniel Carlson was signed two days after Cooper was dealt to the Dallas Cowboys.

Cooper saw his production drop off quite a bit in 2024 with the Cleveland Browns and Buffalo Bills, but he was a Pro Bowler as recently as 2023 in Cleveland. He should be an instant starter in Las Vegas alongside Tre Tucker and Dont'e Thornton Jr. if Meyers does not return to the field.

