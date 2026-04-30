Raiders may have a massive wildcard at nose tackle that fans didn't expect

Building the team the right way and adding young talent should be the goal for John Spytek and the Las Vegas Raiders' front office. But they've actually been able to fill most of the team's holes along the way this offseason, too. Not everything has been addressed, but they're firmly on the right track.

Among the positions that still need some attending to are wide receiver, linebacker and the interior defensive line, specifically the nose tackle position. 2025 6th-rounder J.J. Pegues and 2026 7th-rounder Brandon Cleveland should both compete for the spot, but neither can be certainly relied on.

So, the Raiders are throwing another name into the mix without making an external addition. Laki Tasi, who came to Las Vegas via the International Player Pathway program, is now working with the defensive line during the offseason program. This is quite the unexpected wildcard for Raider Nation.

Las Vegas Raiders are using Laki Tasi as a defensive lineman in offseason program

Tasi, if fans remember, spent the entire 2025 NFL season working with the offensive line under Pete Carroll. Although he was signed from the IPP as a defensive lineman, Carroll and his staff felt his talents were best-suited on the offensive line. And Tasi looked pretty decent at guard last preseason.

But when looking at pictures from the offseason program on the Raiders' website, it was clear that Tasi was doing drills alongside guys like Tonka Hemingway and Kwity Paye, both of whom are defensive linemen. His position hasn't officially been changed, but Las Vegas is giving him a try.

While fans were excited to see Tasi's progress with a better offensive line coach, it seems that Klint Kubiak and Co. are anticipating his skill set to translate better on defense. As mentioned, the Raiders haven't forcefully addressed the nose tackle position, so Tasi could be an unforeseen answer.

At 6-foot-6 and 370 pounds, Tasi would be an absolute massive player on the defensive interior. His mass would allow him to eat up space, his height would muddy the quarterback's vision, and his power alone would force opposing offensive lines to double-team him.

As with any player from the IPP, Tasi's football background isn't extensive. Yes, he spent a year learning how to block, but he is still fairly Tabula rasa when it comes to the sport. But the right coaching early in his career could help him become the next Jordan Mailata.

It may be an ill-advised gamble. Perhaps Las Vegas should have addressed the nose tackle spot or the defensive interior with a veteran addition or earlier in the 2026 NFL Draft. But Tasi is as intriguing as they come, and he could be the unexpected wildcard at the spot Raiders fans didn't expect.

If he pans out, it'll be a stroke of genius for Kubiak and his staff. If not, it's no sweat off their back, and the Silver and Black will make do with what they have or make another addition. Tasi's physical tools alone make him worth a try, though.