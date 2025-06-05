Raiders quietly sitting on potential breakout star from 2021 draft

The Las Vegas Raiders had an incredibly active offseason in the first year of the Pete Carroll and John Spytek experience. While they did not spend much money during free agency, they added several solid veterans to supplement a draft class of 11 players.

However, the team still parted ways with four of their five starters from last year's secondary. This has led many to feel concerned about the team's chances to stop the pass, especially in a division filled with high-octane offenses.

Fortunately, the Raiders have a newly-added cornerback that is flying under the radar ahead of the 2025 NFL season.

Raiders CB Eric Stokes could have a major year in 2025

During free agency, Las Vegas quietly signed Eric Stokes to a one-year deal worth up to $3.5 million. Not only was Stokes a first-round pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, but he is the prototypical Pete Carroll defensive back.

Stokes stands at 6-foot-1 and weighs 194 pounds, but he also boasts 32 and 3/4-inch arms. He is incredibly physical and has all the talent in the world, but he has struggled to find his way in the NFL after a strong first season.

As a rookie, Stokes put together an incredible campaign for the Green Bay Packers. He started 14 of the 16 games that he played in, recording 14 passes defended, an interception and 55 total tackles. Unfortunately, he only played 12 games over the next two seasons due to injury.

In 2024, however, he rebounded with a campaign in which he played every game for the first time in his NFL career. The Athletic's Tashan Reed also reported that Stokes has been starting at cornerback during Raiders OTAs opposite third-round rookie Darien Porter.

When Jakorian Bennett gets fully healthy, he is expected to step into the starting lineup as well. However, he is more likely to replace Porter than Stokes, given Porter's lack of experience, so Stokes likely ends up in a starting role this year.

Carroll is the perfect coach for a toolsy player like Stokes if he wants to maximize his talent. While most are concerned about the Raiders' secondary, and the cornerback position in particular, it is important to remember that Carroll has made a living out of reviving players' careers.

He did it with Geno Smith in Seattle, and he can do it again with Stokes in Las Vegas.