Raiders minority owner Tom Brady finally addressed backlash over dual roles

Tom Brady and his business partner, Tom Wagner, agreed to purchase a 10% stake in the Las Vegas Raiders back in May 2023. The deal, however, was not finalized until October 2024, at which point the seven-time Super Bowl champion had already begun his broadcasting career with FOX Sports.

After his first offseason as the minority owner of the Raiders, Brady has seemingly taken on a big role within the organization. He recently found himself under fire from fans and the media, however, who criticized his serving as an owner, broadcaster and appearing in Las Vegas' coaching booth.

The NFL's all-time leader in passing yards and touchdowns addressed those claims on Wednesday. He fired back at his critics, noting that he is committed to ethically serving in both roles, just as the NFL believes he can.

Tom Brady addresses criticism over Raiders ownership, Fox broadcasting

Brady released his weekly newsletter on Wednesday, and the future Pro Football Hall of Famer made it clear that he plans to do his best in both his broadcasting and ownership roles while maintaining integrity. He even addressed the criticism surrounding the perceived conflict of interest.

"I love football. At its core, it is a game of principles," Brady wrote. "And with all the success it has given me, I feel I have a moral and ethical duty to the sport, which is why the point where my roles in it intersect is not actually a point of conflict, despite what the paranoid and distrustful might believe. Rather, it’s the place from which my ethical duty emerges: to grow, evolve, and improve the game that has given me everything."

Obviously, Brady would never admit any wrongdoing in a setting like this, but fans have no choice but to believe him. He was caught breaking the rules a handful of times as a player, but those days are long gone, and the league is surely keeping a watchful eye on him.

Brady noted that as a broadcaster, his goal is to ensure that Fox's weekly viewers get their money's worth by providing the best football coverage. He added that the wisdom gained during his illustrious playing career allows him to provide the audience with a unique perspective.

As far as his gig with Las Vegas, the five-time Super Bowl MVP made it clear that he plans to help the franchise return to the days when Al Davis and John Madden were in charge. He revealed that he is looking for talented players who are coachable and fit the culture the organization is looking to build.

While Brady was, arguably, public enemy No. 1 to Raider Nation during his playing career after the Tuck Rule Game, he seems committed to establishing a sustainable winning franchise in Las Vegas, which has redeemed him.

