Raiders may have just missed out on perfect QB coach for Fernando Mendoza

After an extensive search, the Las Vegas Raiders appear to finally have their next head coach in place. Reports have surfaced that they will hire Seattle Seahawks offensive coordinator Klint Kubiak, although it cannot be made official until after Super Bowl LX.

They also seem destined to land their quarterback of the future by selecting Fernando Mendoza with the No. 1 overall pick. Plenty needs to be figured out, however, as the roster needs upgrades at every position. Kubiak's staff also needs to be determined, but clarity should be reached on that next week.

The Raiders had been linked to Indiana co-offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach Chandler Whitmer, who had plenty of success in his lone season working with Mendoza. The coveted young offensive coach decided not to play the waiting game, however.

The Raiders miss out on Chandler Whitmer despite Fernando Mendoza ties

Whitmer reportedly agreed to join Todd Bowles' staff as the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' quarterbacks coach, according to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero. Whitmer helped lead an Indiana offense that was elite in 2025, which ranked third in the nation in scoring, averaging 41.6 points per game.

Mendoza was obviously at the center of that, as he threw for 3,535 yards, 41 touchdowns, and six interceptions, while completing 72.0% of his passes and adding 276 rushing yards and seven touchdowns.

The offense also produced two 1,000-yard rushers in Roman Hemby and Kaelon Black. While Fox Sports' Greg Auman suggested that Whitmer could have been waiting for an opportunity with the Raiders, those plans changed on Tuesday.

The Athletic's Ted Nguyen noted that the Raiders may have had interest, but Whitmer did not want to miss out on an opportunity with the Buccaneers.

"Might have been in the running for the Raiders QB coach job, but understandably, hard to wait and pass up on opportunities," Nguyen wrote.

Tampa Bay has consistently been among the league's top offenses in recent memory, and they have an established quarterback in Baker Mayfield. Meanwhile, the Raiders finished last in the league in both scoring and total yards last year, and they'll be hitting the reset button.

While Whitmer initially appeared willing to wait for Las Vegas, it is hard to fault him for accepting an offer where he will get to work with a talented unit. Yes, he has a history with Mendoza, albeit a short one, but life in the NFL coaching ranks is fleeting.

Raiders fans should at least find solace in the fact that the franchise is no longer viewed as an undesirable destination among coveted coaching candidates. Kubiak was viewed as the top candidate in this year's hiring cycle, and his decision to join Las Vegas likely has to do with Mendoza.

If Mendoza does succeed in the NFL, it will provide the Raiders with a true answer at quarterback, which could potentially help turn the franchise around after more than two decades of struggles. Whitmer might have been a nice addition, but losing out on him is not the end of the world.