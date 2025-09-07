Raiders' most anticipated debuts are obvious heading into 2025 NFL season

The Las Vegas Raiders have one of the most overhauled rosters in the NFL ahead of the 2025 NFL season. They also have one of the most improved teams in the league, which was necessary after a four-win campaign last year.

Head coach Pete Carroll and general manager John Spytek have changed the expectations for the Silver and Black in just one offseason, but all of their adjustments will finally be put to the test in Week 1 when they travel to face the New England Patriots.

While Raider Nation is excited to see players like Brock Bowers, Maxx Crosby and Jakobi Meyers get back to work, and Carroll and Chip Kelly to call their first games, there are also a ton of intriguing players who will be making their debut with the franchise on Sunday.

Raiders have several anticipated debuts in Week 1 against Patriots

1. Dont'e Thornton Jr., WR

Thornton was the talk of the offseason, and if he can blossom into a role, the offense may be even better than most think. After initially sputtering at training camp, he improved throughout the preseason, and with Amari Cooper now retired, he could be in for a big day against the Patriots.

2. Thomas Booker IV, DT

Booker will be under a microscope on Sunday because he was brought to Las Vegas in the Jakorian Bennett trade. He has already ascended into a starting job, however, and the team needs someone to step up at defensive tackle next to Adam Butler, so Booker playing well would ease some concerns.

3. Jamal Adams, S

The move to add Adams to the fold, like Booker, was largely criticized. Yet, Adams proved all his doubters wrong with some electric play in the preseason. He'll be a wildcard in his first real Raiders action, but fans will have their eyes on him to see if he can keep up his positive momentum.

4. Geno Smith, QB

Smith, by all accounts, should be the best Raiders quarterback since Rich Gannon. He is also set up for success with several intriguing pass-catchers and a great play-caller in Kelly. If Smith and the offense can be effective this year, it will completely change the team's outlook.

5. Ashton Jeanty, RB

Las Vegas is anticipating that Jeanty will not miss a beat when adjusting to the NFL level, and the fan base is holding its breath as his debut approaches. His speed, strength and evasiveness should be on display, and if he makes explosive plays right off the bat, it would do wonders for this offense.

