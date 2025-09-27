Raiders’ most promising Week 4 storyline might be hiding in plain sight

The Las Vegas Raiders will enter Week 4's matchup with the Chicago Bears on a two-game losing streak. While they should be fully rested and get to return home to Las Vegas, the Bears are coming off a momentous 31-14 win against the Dallas Cowboys for their first victory.

However, as they welcome their NFC North foe into Allegiant Stadium for a Sunday afternoon contest, the Raiders will have several crucial advantages. The Bears have multiple key injuries and a weak set of defenders in the slot to defend Brock Bowers and Jakobi Meyers.

But another big benefit for Las Vegas is that Chicago's secondary, overall, is arguably the worst in the entire NFL. This could mean that a promising young Raider may finally have his breakout game at home in Week 4.

Dont'e Thornton Jr.'s breakout game could be on the horizon vs. Bears

Rookie wideout Dont'e Thornton Jr. was hyped up more than any fourth-round pick from this year's draft class. While he has played a solid role through the first three weeks, catching five passes for 94 yards, he hasn't exactly set the world on fire thus far, like Raider Nation expected him to.

That is completely okay, especially because Thornton was taken on Day 3 with the understanding that he would be a project. The team is still ahead of schedule with Thornton's development, but he has a prime opportunity to establish himself against the Bears.

Chicago is without their best cornerback, Jaylon Johnson, so it has been up to Tyrique Stevenson and Nashon Wright to hold it down on the outside. Thornton will likely draw Wright, whose 6-foot-4 frame and 4.49-second 40-yard dash speed could mirror Thornton's impressive physical attributes.

The only problem is that, outside of a pick-6 in Week 1 against J.J. McCarthy, Wright has not exactly impressed this season. In the last two weeks, he has allowed nine completions on 10 targets for 128 yards and two touchdowns. His 29.7 opposing passer rating allowed has now skyrocketed to 123.7.

Wright doesn't have much help behind him either, as Chicago's starting safety duo of Kevin Byard and Jaquan Brisker has struggled in coverage this season as well, relinquishing a combined nine catches on 11 targets for 90 yards and two touchdowns.

Plus, after Tre Tucker's huge performance in Week 3 against the Washington Commanders, more eyes will be on him, in addition to Bowers and Meyers. This may allow Thornton to slip through the cracks with less attention and rip the top off the defense a few times.

Thornton has the physical attributes and has shown flashes that indicate he could be one of the very best players on the Raiders' offense. The first big step in that direction may be taking advantage of a favorable matchup against the Bears in Week 4.

