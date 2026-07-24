Raiders must find out what the future looks like at offensive tackle

The Las Vegas Raiders will not likely see competitive battles for immediate playing time at offensive tackle this summer, but the long-term future at that position is still very much uncertain.

Kolton Miller turns 31 on September 2, and he missed 13 games because of a high-ankle sprain and a hairline fracture last season. The eight-year veteran also sat out four games during the 2023 campaign, so Father Time may be catching up to the longtime stalwart.

As Miller's injuries pile up, the Raiders must identify his successor at left tackle. Also, right tackle DJ Glaze is under pressure entering a crucial third NFL season after an abysmal second year under the previous coaching staff. That means that Charles Grant and Trey Zuhn III have a big opportunity.

Raiders' Charles Grant and Trey Zuhn III could see opportunities at offensive tackle this year

Last season, the Raiders signed Stone Forsythe to be their swing tackle, which didn't go well after Miller went down with an injury. According to Pro Football Focus, he allowed 41 pressures, including a league-high 11 sacks.

Thus far, the Raiders haven't signed an experienced offensive tackle for veteran insurance. They're rolling with Miller, Grant, Glaze and Zuhn III, as well as Dalton Wagner, who has been on and off the practice squad. But he's played just two regular-season offensive snaps since joining in 2023.

If Miller misses time, Grant would likely be the first in line to fill in for him, as the new coaching staff may be encouraged by his upside.

The Raiders selected Grant in the third round of last year's draft, so fans know that John Spytek values him. According to Pro Football Focus, he took all 112 of his 2025 preseason snaps at left tackle. The 24-year-old also started in one regular-season game.

Grant was a standout at William and Mary, earning first-team FCS All-American and All-Coastal Athletic Association honors in his final collegiate year. Typically, small-school prospects need time to make a transition into the pros, but at least he saw some action in his rookie campaign.

Aside from Grant, Zuhn III may be the only other viable option to be a fill-in starter for Miller or Glaze.

Zuhn has extensive experience at left tackle as a four-year starter at Texas A&M. According to The Athletic's Sam Warren, the rookie third-rounder "predominantly" took snaps at right tackle during the spring, even though he was announced as a guard on draft night.

Grant played all of his collegiate snaps at left tackle. So, the Raiders may insert Zuhn into the lineup if Glaze struggles on the right side. Expect the coaching staff to cross-train him at various positions through the summer.

In the best-case scenario, Miller stays healthy for all 17 games, and Glaze bounces back from a down year. Still, the Raiders must be prepared to switch up their offensive tackles, if necessary.

Miller is aging, and according to Pro Football Focus, Glaze has allowed 99 pressures (51 in 2024 and 48 in 2025). The Raiders must establish a contingency plan at both tackle spots. If Grant and Zuhn III see the field, the team should be evaluating them as potential starters for the long-term future.

Moe Moton writes about the Raiders for Just Blog Baby. You can follow him on Twitter at @MoeMoton.