Raiders training camp will give shaky starter a chance to save his role

The Las Vegas Raiders' offensive line was a mess during the 2025 NFL season, with the unit seen as easily one of the worst in the league. The team led the NFL in sacks allowed with 64, which was just the tip of the iceberg for their issues and proof of an ugly display every single week for Raider Nation.

It was expected, then, that the team would focus on this group during the offseason. While they did add an elite center in Tyler Lindenbaum, they waited until the third round of the 2026 NFL Draft to select the versatile Trey Zuhn III out of Texas A&M.

A position that didn’t get addressed during the offseason, however, was right tackle, which surprised the media and fanbase.

That leaves DJ Glaze as the incumbent starter heading into training camp. Glaze had a solid rookie season in 2024, which earned him the starting role for year two. But the next year didn’t go well for Glaze, as he was shaky in pass protection, creating issues for the offensive line as a whole.

Raiders' DJ Glaze must bounce back from a disappointing season to save starting RT spot

Glaze struggled in the sacks allowed department. According to PFF, Glaze went from three sacks allowed in his rookie year to 10 in 2025. Not all sacks are on the offensive line, but Glaze struggled to keep up with speed rushers, and he might not have the athleticism to play right tackle consistently.

However, in the run game, Glaze remains solid. He is a lineman with a ton of play strength, allowing him to move defenders when he is down blocking. The former Maryland Terrapin can execute Klint Kubiak's zone scheme, but his best fit on the field is in a gap scheme, where he can use his power.

That is why Kubiak and John Spytek not making a move in free agency was a bit perplexing. Charles Grant is a fit for the scheme that will be instituted in Las Vegas, making it possible that Spytek sees Grant as both the future and immediate competition for Glaze at right tackle.

Grant played left tackle all of last preseason, and when he got a chance in the regular season. However, he got reps on the right side during OTAs. If Glaze continues his struggles at right tackle, Grant could be the player who joins Kolton Miller as the bookends on the Raiders' offensive line.

Based on his profile and film over the past two years, Glaze might be a better fit inside as a guard. Las Vegas should examine this because he has the talent to move defenders as a run blocker. The guard spot is crowded already, but Glaze’s future might be there, whether with the Raiders or elsewhere.

The pressure is on Glaze to perform during training camp to hold off Grant. If he can’t make it happen, then he could be the swing tackle that the Raiders may need to help out if injuries strike again later in the season.