Raiders must resist temptation to trade for former top-5 pick this offseason

The Las Vegas Raiders have struggled to find a pass-rushing threat opposite Maxx Crosby since selecting him in the fourth round of the 2019 NFL Draft. It has not been for lack of effort, as the team has allocated plenty of resources to finding another option.

Most notably, they drafted Clelin Ferrell and Tyree Wilson with top-seven picks and gave big money contracts to Chandler Jones and Christian Wilkins in free agency. Unfortunately, none of those moves have worked out, as Ferrell and Wilson failed to live up to their draft position.

Jones and Wilkins were both unceremoniously released from the team due to off-the-field issues as well. Wilson may still develop into a suitable complement to Crosby, but as it stands now, a half-season of Malcolm Koonce and one year of Yannick Ngakoue is as good as Crosby has gotten.

Raiders could be in line for Giants DE Kayvon Thibodeaux this offseason

After Week 10, Las Vegas ranked tied for the eighth-fewest sacks in the league, as aside from Crosby, no edge rusher has more than Wilson's 2.0 sacks. In all likelihood, the Raiders will once again look to address the position this offseason.

While Las Vegas will enter free agency and the draft with plenty of needs, and the quarterback position should get the bulk of the attention, the Raiders need to reinforce both their offensive and defensive lines.

Bleacher Report's Moe Moton mentioned New York Giants edge rusher and 5th overall pick in the 2022 draft, Kayvon Thibodeaux, as a potential trade option for the Raiders. Moton noted that the Giants would likely receive a 2026 second-round pick and future Day 3 picks in a deal.

"Under a new direction, the Giants could move Kayvon Thibodeaux to expand Abdul Carter's role in his second season. Even if (Joe) Schoen and (Brian) Daboll retain their positions, the front office could still revisit offers for Thibodeaux, who was the subject of trade rumors this year. According to The Athletic's Dianna Russini, Big Blue wanted a first-round pick for him," Moton wrote. "Thibodeaux could be the odd man out heading into next season. In nine games, Thibodeaux has 22 tackles, five for loss, 2.5 sacks and 10 pressures, which is underwhelming for a top-five pick in his fourth year. At that production rate, he won't fetch a first-round selection headed into the final year of his rookie deal, but the Giants can recoup multiple picks for him because of his high premium position."

While Thibodeaux's production is down in 2025, he is not far removed from a 2023 season in which he recorded 11.5 sacks. Still, for a rebuilding team like the Raiders, trading a second-round pick, along with future compensation, doesn't make much sense, unless the player is truly special.

Thibodeaux is set to earn $14.75 million in 2026 after the Giants picked up his fifth-year option. He would then require an extension if the franchise wanted to keep him in the Silver and Black. While he may not break the bank, barring a bounce-back season in 2026, Las Vegas would be better off keeping its draft assets and pursuing a pass rusher in the draft or free agency.

Thibodeaux is a fine player and would likely present the Raiders' pass rush with an upgrade despite his down season. The franchise, however, is in no position to give away premium assets, as the front office should be looking to build through the draft.