Raiders must resist the urge to pull trigger on dangerous Jakobi Meyers trade

Jakobi Meyers is unhappy with his current situation with the Las Vegas Raiders; that cat has been out of the bag for quite some time now. But with the team struggling dramatically once again, and the November 4 trade deadline nearing, this standoff may finally reach its breaking point.

Both the AFC and NFC are wide-open, so there should be more than a handful of teams looking to make moves at the deadline. Several franchises will be looking to add a wide receiver, and with A.J. Brown, Brian Thomas Jr. and Chris Olave not available, Meyers will be the most appealing option.

If general manager John Spytek plays his cards right, the Raiders should have at least a solid market for their veteran wideout. The first-year decision-maker could even stoke a bidding war between several teams and take the best offer. But not just from anyone.

Fans will hate this enticing Raiders-Broncos trade package for Jakobi Meyers

On Tuesday, Bleacher Report's Alex Kay cooked up several trade packages that Las Vegas could receive for Meyers. The most enticing one came from the Denver Broncos, as Kay predicted that they could send a 2026 3rd-rounder and a 2027 7th-rounder to the Raiders for Meyers.

"Although Vegas would likely prefer to move Meyers outside of the AFC West, it would be unwise to dismiss an offer if the Broncos call," Kay wrote. "With Denver being named by ESPN's Adam Schefter as one of the three teams 'most aggressively pursuing a wide receiver before the deadline,' the Raiders could end up getting the best offer from their divisional rival. If the Broncos are willing to kick over a late-Day 2 pick and sweeten the pot with a 2027 Day 3 pick, it won't be long before Meyers is heading to the Mile High City."

Most trade projections for Meyers have involved a fourth-rounder, at most. So, if the Broncos did throw in a 3rd-rounder and a 7th-rounder the following year, it would be incredibly intriguing, and as Jordan Schultz reported, it would get the Las Vegas front office to at least listen.

RELATED: Raiders fans will love the latest projected Geno Smith replacement

But sending Meyers to an AFC West opponent would just be too gut-wrenching for Raider Nation to handle. Denver already has one of the NFL's premier defenses of the last 20 years, and their offense is ever-improving with young talent.

Adding Meyers into the mix might be the missing piece for Denver to maintain its grip on the division for the rest of the season and finally dethrone the Kansas City Chiefs. Plus, Meyers' first game with the Broncos would theoretically be against the Raiders on Thursday Night Football in Week 10.

At the end of the day, long-term success in the NFL is predicated on building a team that can win the division. Sending Meyers to a bitter AFC West rival doesn't make a ton of sense, even if the return is great. There should be plenty of other suitors for Meyers, as intriguing as this idea is.