Raiders named trade destination for All-Pro WR (but don't hold your breath)

The Las Vegas Raiders had one of the worst offenses in the NFL last season. They ranked 29th in scoring offense, 27th in total yards, 13th in passing yards, 28th in passing touchdowns, 32nd in rushing yards and 28th in rushing touchdowns.

The organization underwent plenty of changes this offseason, with John Spytek and Pete Carroll focusing heavily on the offensive side of the ball. The Raiders traded for quarterback Geno Smith and used the sixth overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft on running back Ashton Jeanty.

Five of their first six draft picks were used on the offensive side of the football. While Smith and Jeanty, along with Jakobi Meyers and Brock Bowers, should lead to an improved unit, a recent report suggested that Las Vegas could target six-time All-Pro wide receiver Tyreek Hill.

Raiders linked to trade for Dolphins star WR Tyreek Hill

Hill has been among the most dynamic wide receivers in football since being drafted in the fifth round of the 2016 NFL Draft. In his nine-year career, he has made the Pro Bowl eight times and earned All-Pro honors six times. The Dolphins star is just 31 years old and a potential Hall of Famer already.

Brent Sobleski of Bleacher Report suggested that the Raiders could be a trade partner as his future in Miami remains unclear. A potential package could include tight end Michael Mayer, a 2026 fifth-round pick and a 2027 seventh-round pick.

"Geno Smith is a veteran quarterback in need of a legitimate weapon at wide receiver. The Raiders don't have a reliable option beyond Jakobi Meyers, who isn't an explosive option, either. Hill can immediately enter the lineup as the clear WR1 without ever taking a practice snap with the squad," Sobleski wrote. "Head coach Pete Carroll enters this season as the oldest coach in NFL history at 73. The Raiders aren't a team built to be patient, especially if minority owner Tom Brady is as involved in decision-making as it seems. Hill can be a difference-maker for the team because he doesn't need to be its No. 1 threat with tight end Brock Bowers already on the roster. The two can be fantastic complementary pieces, as opposing defenses would be stretched by bracketing both in coverage."

While the Raiders used the 35th overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft on Mayer, he became expendable once the franchise landed Bowers with the 13th overall pick last year. The ability to acquire a perennial Pro Bowler for the third-year tight end and two late-round draft picks could be enticing.

There is, however, a massive roadblock to a potential deal. Hill has countless off-the-field legal issues and is known to be a bad teammate. The new regime in Las Vegas has emphasized bringing in high-character players, and Hill is far from fitting this description.

While Hill would certainly give Las Vegas a dynamic offense, it is unclear if the franchise would show interest. Additionally, it is unclear if the Dolphins would be satisfied with a package centered around Mayer after acquiring former Raiders star Darren Waller this offseason.

