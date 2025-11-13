Raiders need a bounce-back game from these young stars against Cowboys

The Las Vegas Raiders have struggled in all facets of offense, as they have been a bottom-six passing and rushing unit. Their abysmal play has resulted in scoring just 15.4 points per game, the second-fewest in the entire NFL, while their 272.7 yards per game are the third-fewest.

Las Vegas will have a major opportunity to right the ship in Week 11 against the Dallas Cowboys, who have been even worse defensively than the Raiders have been on offense. Dallas ranks 31st in the league in scoring defense and total yards allowed, including 29th and 28th against the pass and run.

After a rough showing in Week 10 against a great Denver Broncos defense, the Raiders need a big bounce-back game from their young stars, Brock Bowers and Ashton Jeanty. They will also need their wide receiver room to step up against one of the league's worst secondaries.

Brock Bowers and Ashton Jeanty should have a big game in Week 11

Bowers and Jeanty are pivotal pieces of the Raiders' future, and their performance has been key to the team's success. In Week 9, when the offense had its best game of the season, the two combined for 222 total yards and four touchdowns on 31 touches.

In the following game, the duo had just 90 total yards combined and one touchdown on 24 touches. Bowers, in particular, was hardly utilized, as he had just two touches, one of which came on an end-around. Bowers was only targeted twice through the air in the entire game.

The two stars should be in line for a big game, as Dallas has been awful against both the pass and the run in 2025. The Cowboys have not been able to stop opponents, giving up 30.8 points per game, so Las Vegas' offensive coordinator, Chip Kelly, must get his key weapons involved.

Unfortunately, the Raiders' offense has often gone away from utilizing its main pieces, but that should not be the case against a truly bad Dallas defense. Yes, the Cowboys recently got reinforcements, but this is their first game with a new-look group, so it should take them time to adjust.

Also, Tre Tucker, who has been quiet over the past three games, will also need to step up for the Raiders' offense to reach its full potential on Monday. Las Vegas could also use a breakout game from one of its two rookie wideouts, Jack Bech and Dont'e Thornton Jr, both of whom struggled last week.

While the Raiders' offense has been abysmal, they will face a defense that has been among the worst in the league in Week 11. This is an opportunity to build confidence heading into the final stretch of the season, particularly for a unit filled with young players who have bright futures.