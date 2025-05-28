Raiders' next move after AJ Cole extension is staring them in the face

The Las Vegas Raiders have had very little success over the last decade. Isolated playoff appearances in 2016 and 2021 were encouraging, but ultimately, the franchise could not sustain it.

Despite these dark days for the Silver and Black, an elite special teams unit has kept them afloat at times. Kicker Daniel Carlson, punter A.J. Cole and longsnappers Trent Sieg and Jacob Bobenmoyer have held it down for the Raiders, earning several All-Pro and Pro Bowl honors.

To reward this level of play, the team gave Cole a four-year extension on Monday worth $15.8 million, $11 million of which is guaranteed, according to Fox Sports NFL Insider Jordan Schultz. This is the most guaranteed money that the Raiders have given to a punter in franchise history.

Raiders need to extend Daniel Carlson after A.J. Cole move

On the heels of this deal, it is painfully obvious what Las Vegas' next move should be. To keep this special unit together, the Raiders need to extend Carlson before he hits the open market next offseason.

Carlson is in the final year of his deal with the Silver and Black, which means that he will be an unrestricted free agent next March if the two sides do not strike a deal. The Raiders cannot afford to let this happen, as Carlson is a key part of the team's operation, as well as one of the best kickers in the league.

In his seven years with the franchise, Carlson has been an All-Pro on two occasions, including a member of the First-Team in 2022. He also led the NFL in both field goals attempted and made during the 2021 campaign.

"Cash Money Carlson" is also known for being a clutch performer, and will always be legendary in Raider Nation for his game-winning kick against the Chargers. This came in Week 18 of the 2021 season, which clinched a playoff berth for the franchise.

While his market value is currently unknown, Las Vegas still has $36.8 million in cap space this season, according to Spotrac. They are also top 10 in available cap space over the next three year, including the second-most available spending money in 2026.

To lose Carlson after his unexpected yet meteoric rise with the Silver and Black would be disappointing for him, the team and Raider Nation. The new regime has already proven, however, that they value the special teams portion of the game, so Carlson should be next in line for an extension.