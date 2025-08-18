Raiders' next move at linebacker could not be more clear after second preseason game

Las Vegas Raiders defensive coordinator Patrick Graham has become adept at turning underrated linebackers into Pro Bowl-level players. He did it with Denzel Perryman during his first few years with the team, and he did it again with Robert Spillane over the last two seasons.

It was no surprise, then, when general manager John Spytek took a gamble and let both Spillane and Divine Deablo, the team's starting linebackers since 2023, leave in free agency. To replace them, he brought in a slew of veterans like Devin White, Jamal Adams, Germaine Pratt and Elandon Roberts.

While these four are locks to make the roster, Las Vegas has a bit of a battle occurring at the end of the roster. Tommy Eichenberg seems to be the frontrunner of the remaining group, but the new regime has failed to give one promising player an opportunity in favor of a prime cut candidate.

Raiders should cut Matt Jones, give Amari Gainer an opportunity at LB

The Raiders signed Baylor linebacker Matt Jones as an undrafted free agent back in April. While the linebacker room seemed a bit shaky at the time, it has since been fortified by players like Pratt, Adams and former Pro Bowler Jaylon Smith.

Jones has also been abysmal during the preseason, recording Pro Football Focus grades of 35.2 and 56.4 in two games. He has been surprisingly solid against the run, but his deficiencies in pass coverage have been put on full display, even against exclusively backup quarterbacks.

He has allowed a QBR of 109.2 in two games, giving up four catches for 51 yards on just five targets. Jones has also missed a tackle and given up 31 yards after the catch on just four completions, which paints a picture of a player who, despite having adequate size, is not ready yet for the NFL.

Fortunately, the Raiders do have a player who is ready for professional football because he played in all 17 games for the Silver and Black last season. Amari Gainer, an undrafted free agent in 2024, played just 12 defensive snaps for Las Vegas last year but played 380 plays on special teams.

Gainer has elite speed for the linebacker position and could be an incredible understudy to Adams, but he has not been given an opportunity this preseason. Against the Seattle Seahawks, he was the 14th-highest graded Raider by PFF, but he played just four snaps. Against the 49ers, he played two.

He recorded a tackle and did not get targeted in six snaps, and he has the capability to be lined up at multiple spots on defense. Based on Jones' preseason struggles and Gainer showing promise in limited time, Gainer should be given a major opportunity next week at Jones' expense.

Graham could easily turn an athletic player like Gainer into his next linebacker project, but it would require the team turning its attention away from a player like Jones. This seems like an obvious move for the Raiders after the second preseason game.

