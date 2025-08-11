Raiders reuniting with failed wide receiver addition from Josh McDaniels era

The Las Vegas Raiders are constantly adjusting their roster this offseason with John Spytek and Pete Carroll at the helm. This is necessary for a team that won just four games last season, and uncharted territory is good for a franchise with no playoff wins in over two decades.

Several positions boast a plethora of new faces, and the wide receiver room might be the best example of this. The lone returners in Las Vegas are Jakobi Meyers and Tre Tucker, who were supplemented with three rookie wideouts and a handful of veteran signings.

Already this offseason, much of the new blood in Las Vegas has been swapped out. Last week, the team released veteran Kyle Philips, whom they signed earlier in the offseason, in favor of Kawaan Baker. On Monday, Baker met a similar fate and was released by the franchise after just one week.

Raiders sign wide receiver Marquez Callaway for second stint in Las Vegas

With the open roster space, the Raiders added another wide receiver to the fold. This time, they're taking a flyer on Marquez Callaway, who is now in his second stint in Las Vegas after failing to make the roster under Josh McDaniels before the 2023 NFL season.

Callaway spent the first four years of his NFL career with the New Orleans Saints after going undrafted in 2020. His professional debut was actually against the Raiders in Week 2 of that season, and he played 19 snaps on offense and special teams.

It did not take long for Callaway to develop into a solid NFL wideout, as he led the Saints in receiving yards during the 2021 season. He caught 46 passes for 698 yards and six touchdowns despite Jameis Winston, Trevor Siemian, Taysom Hill and Ian Book getting him the ball.

At 6-foot-2 and over 200 pounds, he seems like a player who would line up primarily on the outside or be a goal-line target. However, he has experience lining up in the slot as well, and this versatility should impress offensive coordinator Chip Kelly and help him make the team in Las Vegas.

The Raiders will start Meyers, Tucker and fourth-round wideout Dont'e Thornton Jr. on the outside, and second-rounder Jack Bech will factor into the rotation. However, very little, if anything, is established outside of that.

Callaway is walking into a unique situation in Las Vegas where he will get an immediate opportunity to show the staff why he is worthy of a roster spot. If he can out-produce Collin Johnson, Phillip Dorsett, Shedrick Jackson and others, he may sneak onto the 53-man team after being a late addition.

