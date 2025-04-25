Raiders' next pick after Ashton Jeanty selection is painfully obvious

The Las Vegas Raiders, despite the immense drama swirling around the No. 6 pick, stayed true to their board and landed one of the top overall players in the draft.

Boise State's Ashton Jeanty is now a Raider, and much of the fan base can breathe after months of wondering if they could be lucky enough to land this generational running back prospect.

There is more work to do, however, as Las Vegas is back on the clock with the No. 37 pick on Day 2 of the draft. Here, they have another opportunity to address a major need, and they cannot afford to swing and miss.

Raiders must draft a star CB after Ashton Jeanty selection

This offseason, defensive coordinator Patrick Graham lost over half of the starters that he fielded during Week 1 last season. No position was hit harder than cornerback, as the Raiders no longer have Nate Hobbs or Jack Jones in their secondary.

It was expected that Las Vegas would look to add multiple cornerbacks during the NFL Draft, as they need players to fill holes in both the slot and on the outside. Their obvious choice on Day 2 is to select Ole Miss cornerback Trey Amos with the No. 37 pick.

Amos had an outstanding college career, making stops at Louisiana and Alabama before finishing up with the Rebels. Standing at 6-foot-1 with 31 and 1/4-inch arms, Amos has the ability to line up at multiple spots on the defense.

While he primarily played out wide in college, Amos played a number of snaps as a box corner and even stood as a defensive lineman and safety in some configurations, according to Pro Football Focus.

He also performed well at the NFL combine, running a 4.43-second 40-yard dash and demonstrating both strength and agility with his bench press and broad jump scores. Amos would be an instant starter on the outside next to Jakorian Bennett, but he could also slide into the slot at the professional level and give Eric Stokes a chance out wide.

Head coach Pete Carroll is known to love his cornerbacks, and it should not shock the fan base if he is enamored with Amos. He is a bit of an older prospect at 23 years old, but if he is available at No. 37, he should be a no-brainer.