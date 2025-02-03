Raiders next QB choice is painfully obvious after Chip Kelly OC hire

The Las Vegas Raiders were expected by many to hire former Pete Carroll assistant Darrell Bevell as their next offensive coordinator, both Carroll and GM John Spytek have subverted everyone's expectations by poaching former Eagles coach and Ohio State OC Chip Kelly.

With top receiver Emeka Egbuka and a pair of running backs in TreVeyon Henderson and Quinshon Judkins who will be selected within the first three rounds, the Raiders will have plenty of chances to add top talent from Kelly's old team. The Raiders' biggest need, however, is their hole at quarterback.

Quarterback Will Howard has seen his stock rise from a borderline draftable player to someone who will likely be in the Day 2 conversation after improving his stock and helping the Buckeyes take home the first-ever 12-team playoff national championship. Howard may not have thrown at the Senior Bowl, but his stock is still rising.

With the Raiders likely to draft a quarterback within the first three rounds if they are unimpressed by the collection of veteran free agents out there, it should surprise no one if the Raiders decide to use a Day 2 pick on Howard. Kelly's system can be tough, but Howard already seems to have mastered it.

Raiders could draft Ohio State QB Will Howard after Chip Kelly OC hire

After transferring to OSU following four years at Kansas State, Howard completed 73% of his passes while throwing for 4,010 yards and 35 touchdowns for the national champions. In a weak quarterback class, Howard's late-season surge could push him up toward the end of Day 2 as a prospect.

Howard's ability to distribute the ball accurately from the pocket impressed this season, and his athleticism, for someone as big as he is, has always been able to shine through. Howard's deep ball accuracy and verticality should be very appealing for Kelly, Brock Bowers, and the Raiders.

However, Howard only had one exceptional year of production, and it came alongside two running backs and multiple wide receivers who will eventually go pro. Howard, who will turn 24 this season, lacks elite arm strength and accuracy, and his mechanics can get him into trouble from time to time.

Almost everywhere Kelly has gone, his quarterbacks have produced. Howard is by no means a perfect prospect or a player that will immediately strike fear into AFC West opponents, but he has proven he can successfully and effectively run Kelly's offense.