Raiders' NFL combine visits prove Round 2 could go any number of directions

Another offseason domino for the Las Vegas Raiders has fallen, as the 2026 NFL combine wrapped up on Sunday. The new staff in Las Vegas, full of first-timers, has been forced to grow up fast in the last month, as the wheels of the NFL stop for no team, not even one who hired their head coach late.

The Raiders' laundry list of roster needs to address in free agency and the draft is a double-edged sword for the fanbase. On the one hand, seemingly everyone is on the table and poses a potential upgrade. But it also makes it difficult to narrow down exactly where Las Vegas' eyes are fixated.

Such was the case with the Raiders' known prospect meetings at the NFL combine. Not much information was leaked or discovered on that front, but from what we do know, things could go any number of directions for the Silver and Black in April after selecting Fernando Mendoza at No. 1.

Raiders' known draft visits don't paint clearest picture for Day 2 of draft

Although Las Vegas will not release an official list, here are the players who confirmed that they met with the Raiders in Indianapolis during the scouting combine last weekend:

Fernando Mendoza, QB, Indiana

KC Concepcion, WR, Texas A&M

Zachariah Branch, WR, Georgia

Lee Hunter, DT, Texas Tech

D'Angelo Ponds, CB, Indiana

Brandon Cisse, CB, South Carolina

Genesis Smith, SAF, Arizona

Pat Coogan, C, Indiana

Max Bredeson, FB, Michigan

Riley Nowakowski, TE, Indiana

It's not a long list.

Of course, Mendoza is a first-round prospect, and Bredeson and Nowakowski are projected to be undrafted free agents at this point in the pre-draft process. Genesis Smith is also a Round 3 or 4 prospect, and Coogan won't likely come off the board until the middle of Day 3.

But the other five players could very well be available when the Raiders pick next at No. 36.

Concepcion is the most sought-after player on this section of the list, and there is a distinct possibility that he doesn't make it out of Round 1, especially with so many wide receiver-needy teams slated to pick in the mid-to-late 20s. But if he falls at all, Las Vegas could potentially scoop him up.

Hunter, Ponds and Cisse are all pretty much locks to be taken in Round 2, and Branch, depending on fit, could sneak into that round as well. But this is a defensive tackle, a slot cornerback, and wide cornerback, an outside wideout and a gadget receiver we're talking about. Five very different players.

Whereas the Raiders' brass didn't reportedly meet with any high-end first-round prospects other than Mendoza, essentially guaranteeing that he'll be the pick, Las Vegas isn't tipping its hand about who or what position they may want at No. 36. Notably, they did not meet with Indiana wideout Omar Cooper.

Again, the Raiders have so many needs at this point that it is smart to cast a wide net and keep their options open. The equation will obviously change for Las Vegas after free agency, and its top-30 visits and Pro Day attendances will paint a clearer picture.

But for now, we are stuck with a measly list of 10 prospects who revealed that they visited with the Raiders at the combine, which tells us very little about what direction Las Vegas is heading in Round 2. Perhaps that is the takeaway, though: It could be anybody, and anybody would be an improvement.