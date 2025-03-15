Insider confirms Raiders interest in Ashton Jeanty heading into 2025 draft

The Las Vegas Raiders are in the process of remodeling their quarterback depth chart, and the same is lined up to be done to the running back depth chart. Alexander Mattison is gone in free agency, essentially replaced by Raheem Mostert, Ameer Abdullah remains available as a free agent, Zamir White is somewhere on the trade block and Sincere McCormick is also under contract.

The general devaluing of the running back position in the NFL has naturally extended to the draft. It takes a rare talent, like Saquon Barkley, Bijan Robinson or Jahmyr Gibbs, to defy the idea of not taking a running back in the first round.



Ashton Jeanty is in that rare category of running back prospect. Last season at Boise State, he rushed for the second-most yards in a season in FBS history (2,601) along with 29 touchdowns on the ground. Concerns about level of competition can be dismissed by performances against Oregon (192 yards and three touchdowns) and Penn State (30 carries for 104 yards).

Jeanty is a popular pick for the Raiders at No. 6 in a lot of mock drafts, in some deference to Pete Carroll being a older-school coach with a preference for a run-oriented offense. It's safe the Raiders do not currently have a running back who could be the workhorse for such a philosophy.

Insider confirms Raiders' assumed affinity for Ashton Jeanty

Fox Sports NFL insider Jordan Schultz took a look at the new era in Las Vegas as part of a recent column. Having Geno Smith in place under center sets the Raiders up well there, but a lack of offensive weapons is noticeable.

"The Raiders, meanwhile, are certainly not done adding offensive weaponry to build around all-world rookie tight end Brock Bowers, and with the No. 6 pick in the draft, there is a contingent of Ashton Jeanty supporters within the organization."



"In Marshawn Lynch, Carroll has already had tremendous success with a dominant, physically imposing running back. Perhaps Jeanty will be next."

Plenty of other needs and a deep class at running back could easily push the Raiders toward waiting to draft one, and the positional value truthers will say they should. But if they deem Jeanty to be a generational talent worthy of the No. 6 overall pick, it's easy to think the pick will be in pretty quickly on the night of April 24.