Raiders suddenly have pair of Tyler Linderbaum contingency plans available

It seems like everyone in the NFL wants pending free agent Tyler Linderbaum to fall into their grasp, including the Las Vegas Raiders. The 25-year-old two-time Pro Bowl center is the crown jewel of this year's free agency, and the Silver and Black will need to make quite a push to land him.

New head coach Klint Kubiak has been very clear that the center is the most critical component of the offensive line. Las Vegas is equipped with nearly $100 million in salary cap space, and they have a desperate need for an upgrade at center, so it seems like a match made in heaven.

But the Baltimore Ravens have reportedly made him a market-setting offer to prevent him from hitting free agency, and a team like the New York Giants, which now employs his old coach, John Harbaugh, is also considered a frontrunner. It'll be hard to pry Linderbaum from the grasp of those two teams.

Luckily, two veteran centers that the Raiders should have interest in just became available: Lloyd Cushenberry and Tyler Biadasz.

Raiders should monitor pair of veteran centers as Tyler Linderbaum sweepstakes heat up

Cushenberry was released on Wednesday by the Tennessee Titans after spending two seasons there and the prior four years with the Denver Broncos. That means he has crossed paths with both Kubiak and assistant head coach Mike McCoy, so the ties for him to Las Vegas are obvious.

That said, and as Silver and Black Sports Network's Jesse Merrick pointed out, Cushenberry was phased out in Denver when they transitioned to more of an outside zone scheme. His skill set may be better suited for a power or gap-blocking scheme, which is not what Kubiak will run with the Raiders.

So, just because he has ties to two key coaches on the staff doesn't mean he'll join the Silver and Black. Another 28-year-old center, Biadasz, was released by the Washington Commanders on Thursday, and people cannot seem to figure out why.

RELATED: Tom Pelissero's report makes Raiders trading Maxx Crosby feel very imminent

Biadasz has practically started every game of the last five years, and he was a Pro Bowler in 2022, back when he played for the Dallas Cowboys. He is a solid run blocker and gave up just four sacks in the last two seasons, playing almost 1,300 pass protection snaps. He is a valuable asset.

In terms of his play style and skill set, Biadasz is athletic and can thrive in zone blocking schemes, which should be attractive to Kubiak and Co. Although he is not the perfect center, he is now one of the best on the market behind Linderbaum.

If the Raiders are outbid for Linderbaum, or he never even hits the open market, then Las Vegas should absolutely entertain signing one of these veteran centers. They're both available right now, so a signing could occur at any moment.

However, John Spytek and the front office would be smart to kick the tires on Linderbaum and at least give themselves a fighting shot, knowing that at least two other solid veteran options are now available.