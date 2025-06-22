Raiders have to make an obvious move soon (or they'll regret it)

With training camp being the next step in the Las Vegas Raiders' offseason, there aren't many loose ends to tie up. But, one lingering move has yet to be made by general manager John Spytek, and the Raiders better act fast.

Starting offensive tackle Kolton Miller is in the market for a new contract as he enters the final year o his current deal. He is certainly deserving of a new one and even opted to skip voluntary workouts earlier this offseason in order to make his stance known.

Aside from Miller being deserving of a new contract, there is also the issue of other starting tackles around the league who will be competing for similar money. Because of this fact, Las Vegas would be wise to act quickly rather than drag this thing out.

A Kolton Miller extension could be even more costly if the Raiders continue to wait

Miller is not the only tackle who wants and deserves a new deal. If you look at someone like Taylor Moton of the Carolina Panthers, there are plenty of similarities all around. Moton is only a year older than Miller but is also a quality starting tackle.

Moton happens to be in the market for a new deal, too, as he enters his final year. One would think that, with the continued development of Bryce Young, the Panthers would prioritize continuity and eventually give Moton a new contract.

But, how much money will Moton get? If the Panthers fork out a nice chunk of change, the chances of Miller's price tag going up are almost guaranteed.

For that reason, alone, Las Vegas cannot afford to keep waiting. We could keep discussing other tackles who have opportunity to get paid, like Brian O'Neill of the Minnesota Vikings (no guaranteed money left).

But, for the sake of this simple and concise argument, let's just leave it at that. The Raiders need to keep Miller around, and he deserves to get paid like a top-10 offensive tackle just as Bleacher Report's Moe Moton also pointed out recently.