Raiders OC Chip Kelly clapped back at criticism about Ashton Jeanty's usage

All season long, there have been questions about the Las Vegas Raiders' offensive balance amid their struggles. Offensive coordinator Chip Kelly has, of course, taken the brunt of that criticism, especially when it comes to the usage of star rookie running back Ashton Jeanty.

In fairness, any intent to establish the run game goes out the window when a team is trailing by more than one score. Such has been the case for the Raiders several times this season, as they've lost three contests by at least 17 points.

Week 9 against the Jacksonville Jaguars was a different animal, though. Las Vegas never trailed by more than four points in regulation, yet quarterback Geno Smith had 39 pass attempts compared to just 13 carries for Jeanty.

Chip Kelly takes issue with criticism of Ashton Jeanty's usage

Head coach Pete Carroll previously made it clear the kind of workload he wanted to see for Jeanty. But he also said that he is not concerned about the offense's lack of balance during the loss to Jacksonville.

"No, that doesn't concern me. In the first half, we scored six points. In the second half, we did pretty well moving the football," Carroll said. "So, we always want balance to some degree, but the balance will come when, at the end of the game, you get 10 runs in the fourth quarter. We didn't get that done."

Overall, Carroll is right. Offensive balance in a game is often the net result of being able to nurse a lead in the fourth quarter. When it comes down to it, the Jaguars' defense was up to the task against Jeanty, holding him to 3.2 yards per carry in the game.

If one took away his long run of 13 yards, then Jeanty had just 29 yards on his other 12 carries. Ahead of Thursday night's game against the Denver Broncos, Kelly spoke to the media on Tuesday. He was asked about the significant criticism he has faced regarding Jeanty's usage.

"I think he leads the league in rookie rushing, doesn't he? In carries?" Kelly asked. "I think everything we do game plan-wise is about winning that game. So it's not about who gets how many touches. Maybe some fantasy people are a little disturbed. We are not coaching for fantasy people.”

RELATED: Geno Smith said what every Raiders fan was thinking about Jakobi Meyers

Kelly is right, as Jeanty does lead rookies in carries with 124 and rushing yards with 487. Kelly still affirmed that Jeanty is the No. 1 running back, but then ended his response by highlighting an area where there's room to get Jeanty more involved.

"I think you saw him a little bit in the pass game the other day," Kelly said. "He's starting to evolve in that, and you know, trying to get him more involved in that way."

As can be common with rookie running backs, Jeanty's passing game usage has been up-and-down so far this season. After totaling only six targets in the first three games, both of his receptions went for touchdowns in Week 4.

Then he set a season-high with seven targets and five catches for 42 yards in Week 5, but that was followed by a total of just five targets over the next two games. The game against the Jaguars brought another uptick, as he had five catches for 42 yards and a touchdown.

Kelly got a little defiant when he suggested "fantasy people" are "a little disturbed" by the amount of touches Jeanty is getting. Then he added an area where he knows he can get the Raiders' rookie stud more involved, which would make Raider Nation and those "fantasy people" pretty happy.