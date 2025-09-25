Raiders' offensive line hinges on one big Jackson Powers-Johnson question

It’s hard to know exactly what is going on with Jackson Powers-Johnson and the Las Vegas Raiders right now. The second-round pick from the 2024 NFL Draft was regarded by most as the best center prospect in last year’s class, and in Week 3, he sat on the bench.

The Raiders have apparently moved on from the idea of him starting at center, which is puzzling. Pete Carroll gave a bizarre excuse as to why Powers-Johnson sat behind Alex Cappa in Week 3, and no one is really buying it.

But after a very poor showing by the offensive line against the Commanders, could we see Powers-Johnson back in the lineup this week?

The Raiders need to find out about Jackson Powers-Johnson

Powers-Johnson started 15 games as a rookie, bouncing back and forth between left guard and center. He graded out well for a rookie, finishing as the No. 40 overall guard in the league out of 77 qualifying players, according to Pro Football Focus.

He played well enough at both spots that it was assumed that he would be a lock to be a starter during the 2025 NFL season at one of those spots. His game is best suited for the center position, but he has the size and power to work at guard, as well.

But the fact that the Raiders didn’t even really give him much of a chance to win the starting center job was fascinating. They clearly believe he is a better fit at guard, but for whatever reason, there is a lack of trust between the coaching staff and the player. Otherwise, a journeyman like Alex Cappa wouldn’t be playing ahead of him at right guard.

Powers-Johnson has dealt with some injuries, but all indications are that he is fully healthy going into Week 4, and the Raiders need to find out what they have in him. He is clearly a talented player, and the unit needs his strength and athleticism.

The offensive line is getting next to no push right now, and a big reason why is due to the poor play of the guards. If the coaching staff determines that he’s just not a great fit in their offense, they should move him for draft capital now.

There are plenty of teams in the NFL that rated him highly coming into the draft and would likely give Las Vegas decent capital, considering he is only in Year 2 of his rookie contract. However, that is a last-resort option, as the Raiders desperately need to find a way to improve their own offensive line.

Otherwise, the season could start to turn quickly. Powers-Johnson is too talented a player to be rotting on the bench. Expect to see him back in the lineup in Week 4 with the hopes that he can help spark one of the league’s worst rushing attacks.

