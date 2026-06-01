Raiders offered indication of prime trade candidate’s potential market value

In each of the last two offseasons, the Las Vegas Raiders have overturned their quarterback depth chart. But one man has survived: Aidan O'Connell, an unlikely fourth-rounder from Purdue who was drafted by Dave Ziegler and Josh McDaniels back in 2023.

A fractured wrist last preseason bumped O'Connell down the depth chart, as Kenny Pickett was acquired to be Geno Smith's backup after the injury. He appeared in one game, the season finale, completing 10 of 22 passes for 102 yards.

Over his first two seasons with the Raiders, O'Connell started 17 games and performed at a reasonable level (85.1 passer rating, nearly 2:1 touchdown-to-interception ratio). He feels like a high-end backup quarterback who'll play for like six teams over an NFL career that lasts a decade-plus.

This offseason's additions of Fernando Mendoza and Kirk Cousins also make O'Connell a prime trade candidate between now and Week 1. He'd be an upgrade to the QB2 spot for quite a few teams, and an injury could create a need that doesn't exist right now somewhere.

Value projection gives Las Vegas Raiders an idea of what Aidan O'Connell would fetch in a trade

Moe Moton of Bleacher Report has ranked 10 NFL backup quarterbacks based on their estimated trade value. O'Connell unsurprisingly made the list, coming in at No. 6, with an estimated trade value of sixth-round picks in both 2027 and 2028.

"Aidan O'Connell isn't short on playing experience.

"As a rookie fourth-rounder in 2023, O'Connell led the Las Vegas Raiders quarterbacks with 10 starts. In the middle of that year, the team fired head coach Josh McDaniels. Antonio Pierce took over as the interim lead skipper and inserted O'Connell into the starting position over Jimmy Garoppolo.

"O'Connell finished the campaign as the starting quarterback, throwing for 2,218 yards, 12 touchdowns and seven interceptions with a 62.1 percent completion rate.

"Yet O'Connell lost the starting job to Gardner Minshew II during the 2024 offseason. He eventually regained the lead role, throwing for 1,612 yards, eight touchdowns and four interceptions with a 63.4 percent completion rate."

Moton noted how O'Connell apparently looked good during recent OTA practices. While good performances in that setting should be taken with a big grain of salt, it's better than the alternative and only helps his potential trade value at this point in time.

The Raiders may see great value in keeping O'Connell as their No. 3 quarterback, and they wouldn't be wrong to have that view. But he is absolutely a trade asset, now or down the road.

As other teams sort out their quarterback depth charts and possibly come calling about a backup with passable starting experience, as well as experience in multiple offensive systems, an offer that shouldn't be refused could land on John Spytek's plate. Two sixth-rounders probably do the trick.