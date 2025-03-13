Raiders' official reason for releasing Gardner Minshew finally revealed

I'm not afraid to admit it: this is the most pointless blog you'll read today. And honestly, the fact that you're even here, on the second sentence, is more than I could have ever hoped for. You saw the headline and actually still had enough interest in Gardner Minshew to click on it, which is more than most people can say.

In case you missed the HUGE news that dropped a few weeks back, Gardner Minshew's not going to be on the Raiders anymore. Maybe it has something to do with the trade for Geno Smith, but also maybe it has to do with how, you know, Minshew's not a starting QB. No one can be sure. Either way, the Gardner Minshew Experiment, Brought To You By Tom Telesco has officially ended. The memories, however, will last forever.

And now that the move is, as every single beat writer on twitter loves to say, officially official, Raiders fans have a new, small, extremely insignificant detail to chew on for roughly 45 seconds: the technical reason that the Raiders had to give the NFL for releasing him has to do with a failed physical designation, apparently.

Raiders officially move on from former QB1 Gardner Minshew

#Raiders released QB Gardner Minshew with a failed physical designation, per transaction wire. — Ryan McFadden (@ryanmcfadden_) March 13, 2025

Ohhhh. So that's why they did it. It's a shame that they had to release him because of a failed physical, which is definitely what happened. The second act was shaping up to be one for the record books. I sure hope Aidan O'Connell doesn't fail his physical too!

Nothing about this is surprising, except for the fact that I was able to get over 300 words out of a blog about the official transaction wire reason given for moving on from the Gardner Minshew Era. Goodnight, sweet prince. We'll always have that Week 2 Ravens win.