Raiders offseason schedule reveals when Pete Carroll can begin working his magic

After another devastating season in 2024, owner Mark Davis made wide-scale changes for the Las Vegas Raiders. First, he fired head coach Antonio Pierce and general manager Tom Telesco; then, he leaned heavily on new minority owner Tom Brady to find their replacements.

The franchise settled on a duo of Super Bowl-winning coach Pete Carroll and longtime executive John Spytek to lead the franchise out of the darkness. The two were highly regarded by Brady and have already shown that they mean business this offseason and will be doing things a bit differently.

Now that the dust has settled on free agency and the NFL Draft is rapidly approaching, the league is beginning to look toward its offseason program and when they can begin on-field work. Fortunately for the Las Vegas Raiders, there is an added perk for having a new head coach.

Raiders offseason schedule reveals when Pete Carroll can begin working with the team

The Las Vegas Raiders announced their offseason program dates on Thursday, and they were granted a voluntary veteran minicamp from April 21 to 23 because he is a new head coach this season.

In addition to the voluntary veteran minicamp, the team will have a three-phase layout to the offseason beginning on April 8 and ending on June 12. This nine-week program should allow the players to get familiar with each other while also getting acquainted with Coach Carroll and his new staff.

Dates for the franchise's mandatory rookie minicamp will be released as the NFL Draft nears, but for now, this is the offseason schedule for the Silver and Black:

Offseason Program Dates First Day April 8 Voluntary veteran minicamp April 21-23 OTA Offseason Workouts May 19, 21-22, 27, 29-30

June 2-5 Mandatory minicamp June 10-12

Related: Pete Carroll's dream for Raiders training camp dealt a crushing blow

The first phase of the program will be a two-week period where the team is limited to gatherings like meetings, strength and conditioning and physical rehabilitation. No on-field activities will be allowed until the second phase of the offseason.

Phase two is a three-week period where on-field workouts can begin. Both individual and group instruction or drills are allowed, as well as drills where players from the same side of the ball are lined up against each other. Offensive players cannot compete against defensive players, however, and drills must be conducted at a walk-through pace as no live competition is allowed.

The final phase is a four-week period where the team is allowed 10 days of organized team activities (OTAs). At this point, anything from 7-on-7 up to 11-on-11 is permitted and both sides of the ball can compete, but no live contact is allowed.

This is a critical offseason for the Las Vegas Raiders as they begin to rebuild their franchise instead of hovering in mediocrity. It all starts on April 8 at the team's beautiful facility in Henderson, Nevada.