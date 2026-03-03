Raiders' perfect Klint Kubiak prospect made himself known at NFL combine

The Las Vegas Raiders are hard at work this offseason as they scour the precise paths to improving a 3-win team from last season. Although finding upgrades won't exactly be difficult, the name of the game is finding the right pieces that fit together and within the systems to build this the right way.

Whereas good teams can be constructed in the early rounds of the draft and by spending big on the open market, the truly great teams find stars and incredible value on Days 2 and 3 of the event and by bargain-shopping in free agency. John Spytek and Klint Kubiak clearly want to build this the right way.

That means the Silver and Black need to be well-versed in the under-the-radar prospects in this April's draft, like Navy's Eli Heidenreich, who would be a perfect fit for Kubiak's offense. Heidenreich's stock has been simmering below the surface, but he turned into a full-on boil at the NFL combine.

Raiders shouldn't second-guess drafting Navy joker Eli Heidenreich

Heidenreich is not your typical prospect. It's tough to pin down exactly what position he'll play in the NFL, but the best guess is some blend of full back, running back, tight end, and slot wide receiver. Does that even make sense? In a word, he'll be a gadget or joker-type of player. A jack of all trades.

For a creative offensive mind like Kubiak, Heidenreich's versatility may make the Raiders' new head coach burst at the seams with excitement. Heidenrich's ability to play full back will also be quite valued in Las Vegas, as Kubiak seemingly insists on having one on the roster to assist the run game.

Now, let's dive into Heidenreich as a prospect. At 6-feet and 198 pounds with just 29 and 1/4-inch arms, his physical profile doesn't exactly scream "NFL stud." But what he doesn't have in measurables, he makes up for with athletic savvy, incredible football IQ and a dawg mentality.

At the NFL combine this past week, Heidenreich had both the sixth-best on-field workout and the sixth-best athletic testing scores at the event among those who participated at the running back position. It may not show up in the height or weight column, but Heidenreich can play some football.

He left the Naval Academy as the all-time receiving yards and touchdowns leader, catching 109 passes for 1,994 yards and 16 touchdowns across three seasons. As a full back, half back and wide back, he ran 169 times for 1,157 yards and 7 touchdowns in three seasons. Some serious production.

In a way, Heidenreich is that dangerous "jack-of-all-trades, master-of-none" kind of prospect. But that is fine. It should be noted that his efficiency is off the charts, as he averaged 18.5 yards per reception in 2025 and recorded 4.5 yards per route run against man coverage and 3.8 against zone.

Heidenreich is also electric with the ball, as he averaged 8.5 yards after the catch per reception in 2025. He did this with only a 3% drop rate and while having a full plate, taking snaps at almost every conceivable position on offense. Oh, and he's a tremendous run-blocker and can play special teams.

His ability to play the "wide back" position will be reminscient of Deebo Samuel for Kubiak. He's got the speed to thrive in the NFL, as he ran a 4.44-second 40-yard dash, and his 35.5" inch vertical jump and 10-foot broad jump showcased his athletic ability. His 16 bench press reps show his strength.

Although it may be difficult to pinpoint exactly where Heidenreich should line up or where he can thrive at the professional level, great coaches find a way to make it work with ultra-talented players who cannot necessarily be put into a conventional box.

No matter what happens in the coming months, Heidenreich will be a mid-to-late Day 3 pick. That should be a comfortable range for Kubiak and Spytek to take a plunge on a fun prospect who can do a variety of things for their football team. There are worse gambles to take in April than Heidenreich.