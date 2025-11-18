Raiders' Pete Carroll proved with one quote that he's the wrong guy for Las Vegas

The Las Vegas Raiders, despite having 11 days to rest and game plan between a set of Thursday and Monday Night Football bouts, looked woefully unprepared in their lopsided 33-16 loss to the Dallas Cowboys in Week 11.

It's hard to put into words just how sloppy and uninspiring the Raiders' effort was, in primetime before a national audience, no less. There should not be a single person in the building who feels comfortable about their job security after a showing like that.

Pete Carroll, in particular, is having his feet held to the fire, and rightfully so. This is the worst version of the Silver and Black since they moved to Las Vegas, and it isn't particularly close. Fans may have to recall the 2006 season back in Oakland if they want to find a comparable Raiders team.

Pete Carroll all but admits that he's the wrong coach for the Raiders

A massive teardown and rebuild badly needs to occur in Las Vegas. Carroll proved in one quote that he is not the man for that job, as after the blowout loss to the Cowboys, he had this to say about playing the team's young players and seeing what they have for the future:

"No, I think that's your guys' way of thinking. That's not our way," Carroll said. "We're trying to win the games. We're trying to do the best thing to win the games. I kinda thought that that might come up. I don't know how to coach that way."

While it is true that Carroll has never coached this bad a team, one whose playoff hopes were gone far before this beatdown, the veteran coach has to adjust. He may not "know how to coach that way," but he'd better figure it out if he wants to remain in Las Vegas and see this rebuild through.

To add insult to injury, Carroll admitted that he didn't have all the answers. When asked about how his not holding the offense accountable for their struggles will be perceived throughout the building, he went on a long tangent about how they're trying, but ended up saying this shocking one-liner.

"Your questions are warranted, and I have no problem with that. But I don't have answers for all of them," Carroll said.

The Raiders have problems. They need solutions. There are a million questions surrounding the team right now. They need answers. Las Vegas has nothing to compete for right now, and they need to build for the future. But Carroll doesn't coach that way.

It could not be more cut-and-dry that Carroll is not the man for the job. The Raiders need a coach with a fresh perspective and a commitment to building this franchise up the right way, not just the way said coach has always done things.

Different situations call for different methods. Change is good, and for Las Vegas, so desperately needed. The first of which should be relieving Carroll of his duties, as he effectively told reporters and Raider Nation that he has no plans to build for the future, and doesn't have all the answers.