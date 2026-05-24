Raiders predicted next Hall of Famer is well past due of deserved honor

The Raiders have a storied history as one of the NFL's most decorated franchises. Unfortunately, that has not been the case for more than two decades, as they have almost perennially been among the league's worst teams.

While the organization has not had a Hall of Fame caliber player that spent the majority of their career in Silver and Black in quite some time, several Raiders are well-deserving and long past due of receiving football's highest honor. Players such as Lester Hayes, Steve Wisniewski, Jack Tatum, Jim Plunkett, Greg Townsend, Todd Christensen, Matt Millen, and Shane Lechler all have a strong case for induction, yet have not gotten the call.

The cases for Hayes and Wisniewski may be the most infuriating, as both will now have to rely on the senior committee for an honor that should've been received years ago. A recent list from NFL.com predicted that the latter would be the Raiders' next candidate to earn the prestigious honor.

Steve Wisniewski projected to be the Raiders' next Hall of Famer

While the Raiders have had several of their legends earn induction into the Hall of Fame, it is hard to argue with the notion that the list is far too short. Wisniewski, who was a semifinalist in each of the past two election processes and three times overall, was named as the franchise's most likely player to reach Canton.

NFL.com's Eric Edholm predicted as much on Wednesday.

"There’s no obvious next-guy-up to make the Hall for the vaunted franchise, but Wisniewski feels like he’s slowly moving in the right direction. He’s been a multi-time semifinalist, including for the 2026 class, and should be able to keep his foothold after eight Pro Bowls in a 13-year career, even at a slower-moving position on the interior offensive line. Other possibilities include punter Shane Lechler, one of the best ever; Lester “The Judge” Hayes, a strong senior candidate; and Amy Trask, who advanced to the final 21 candidates in the contributor category for the Class of 2026."

Wisniewski had a tremendous 13-year career that was spent entirely in Silver and Black. From 1989 through 2001, he was one of the top offensive guards in the NFL, as he was named to the All-Pro Team and Pro Bowl roster eight times each.

The second-round pick in the 1989 NFL Draft was somewhat of an ironman as he missed just two games in his entire career. Meanwhile, his consistency and production earned him a nod on the 1990s All-Decade Team.

In fact, Wisniewski is, by far, the most accomplished player on that All-Decade Team that has not earned induction into the Pro Football Hall of Fame. While the honor is long overdue for the long-time standout guard, moving to the senior committee ballot may prolong the process.

As Raider Nation knows, with Hayes and several other candidates, there is an even bigger logjam on the senior committee ballot. Still, Wisniewski is clearly well deserving of receiving a bust in Canton.