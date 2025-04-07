The Las Vegas Raiders have been carefully constructing their roster this offseason in the first year of the Pete Carroll and John Spytek experiment. Instead of spending big in free agency, they're focusing on doing what good franchises do: build through the draft.

While the team does hold the No. 6 overall pick on draft night, they have a total of nine selections that they will need to take full advantage of. If Spytek can draft three or four starters this year, then that will put the franchise dramatically ahead of schedule in their rebuild.

Each NFL team is granted 30 private visits with college prospects ahead of the draft and the challenge is always balancing your time between early-round prospects and late-round gems. Las Vegas' list of private visits depicts such a balance, but it is also indicative of which positions they may be targeting at different points in the draft.

Raiders private visits indicate which positions they're targeting in the NFL Draft

Las Vegas has officially met with 18 prospects and talked extensively with 10 others at this juncture in the pre-draft process, according to Tristen Kuhn. Of those 28 total prospects, the Raiders have met mostly with defensive backs, offensive linemen, linebackers and quarterbacks.

As far as quarterbacks are concerned, they have only met with Alabama's Jalen Milroe, Texas' Quinn Ewers and North Dakota State's Cam Miller, which means that they are likely targeting the position somewhere in the middle or later rounds.

After losing both starting safeties and a starting cornerback this offseason, it makes sense that seven of these visits have been with defensive backs. The team has met with Michigan corner Will Johnson, which means he is in play in the first round, but most of the prospects they have met with are early-second-round guys. Perhaps Spytek could get crafty and trade back, allowing him the opportunity to land multiple of these players.

While they have also met with highly coveted LSU offensive tackle Will Campbell, he is the only early-round lineman that the team has visited with. Perhaps the Raiders will seek to build depth later on in the draft at this position if Campbell is not available or they don't feel comfortable with him at No. 6.

Another position that the team seems to be targeting is inside linebacker, as they have met with players who are projected to land all over the board. Georgia's Jalon Walker is the cream of the crop at this position, but he can also serve as an edge rusher as well. This versatility, combined with his production and athleticism, put him firmly in the mix for the Raiders' first-round pick.

Raider Nation may be shocked to see that no Ohio State offensive players are on the list, but new offensive coordinator Chip Kelly spent so much time with that group last season that an official visit would be wasted on a prospect that they already know well.

Las Vegas has met with several players who could fit the bill at No. 6, most notably Boise State running back Ashton Jeanty, who is the consensus favorite right now. Walker, Campbell and Johnson are all options as well, and so is Michigan defensive tackle Mason Graham, all of whom the team has met with.

It seems like the Raiders do not think Miami's Cam Ward, Penn State's Abdul Carter, or Colorado's Shedeur Sanders or Travis Hunter will fall to them in the first round, but that is okay. There are a handful of game-changing players set to be available when the team is on the clock and both Spytek and Carroll have incredible track records in the draft.